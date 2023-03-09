Intelligent Wave : Notice regarding changes in Directors and Corporate Officers

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
March 9, 2023
INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code：4847 TSE Prime market）
Notice regarding changes in Directors and Corporate Officers
The company announced today that is Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 9, 2023, decided on the following changes to its Directors and Executive officers.
1. Changes of Directors（as of 1st April, 2023）
|
New Title
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Mitsue Sako
|
Director, Executive Officer
|
Director of 1st System Division
|
|
2. Changes of Executive Officers（as of 1st April, 2023）
|
New Title
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Executive Officer
|
Director of 1st System Division; Director of
|
|
Kazuma Okazaki
|
Director of 3rd System Division; General
|
3rd System Division; General Manager of
|
|
Manager of 3rd System Division
|
3rd System Division
|
|
|
|
Inquiries:
|
|
|
Investor Relations,
|
|
|
INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.
|
|
|
e-mail : ir_info@iwi.co.jp
|
|
