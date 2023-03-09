Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Intelligent Wave Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4847   JP3153100007

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

(4847)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-09 am EST
717.00 JPY   +0.99%
03/08Intelligent Wave : Sessa Investment Research report updated
PU
02/03Intelligent Wave : Financial Results for 1H FY0623 presentation
PU
02/02Intelligent Wave : Sessa Investment Research report updated
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intelligent Wave : Notice regarding changes in Directors and Corporate Officers

03/09/2023 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

March 9, 2023

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code4847 TSE Prime market

Notice regarding changes in Directors and Corporate Officers

The company announced today that is Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 9, 2023, decided on the following changes to its Directors and Executive officers.

1. Changes of Directorsas of 1st April, 2023

New Title

Name

Previous Title

Director

Mitsue Sako

Director, Executive Officer

Director of 1st System Division

2. Changes of Executive Officersas of 1st April, 2023

New Title

Name

Previous Title

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Director of 1st System Division; Director of

Kazuma Okazaki

Director of 3rd System Division; General

3rd System Division; General Manager of

Manager of 3rd System Division

3rd System Division

Inquiries:

Investor Relations,

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

e-mail : ir_info@iwi.co.jp

Disclaimer

IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.
03/08Intelligent Wave : Sessa Investment Research report updated
PU
02/03Intelligent Wave : Financial Results for 1H FY0623 presentation
PU
02/02Intelligent Wave : Sessa Investment Research report updated
PU
02/01Intelligent Wave Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/01Intelligent Wave Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 20..
CI
02/01Intelligent Wave Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2023
CI
2022Intelligent Wave : Corporate Governance Report
PU
2022Intelligent Wave : (Delayed) Corporate Governance Report
PU
2022Intelligent Wave : Shared Research report updated.
PU
2022Intelligent Wave Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 18 659 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.
Duration : Period :
Intelligent Wave Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunimitsu Sato President & Representative Director
Taisuke Goto Director & Head-Information System
Akira Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Kenichi Miki Independent Outside Director
Kenichi Tachinooka Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.-1.53%136
SCSK CORPORATION-2.05%4 469
DBAPPSECURITY CO., LTD.-6.35%2 102
BUSINESS-INTELLIGENCE OF ORIENTAL NATIONS CORPORATION LTD.21.15%1 604
ADDNODE GROUP AB (PUBL)23.37%1 517
BASE CO., LTD.44.99%671