Intelligent Wave : Notice regarding changes in Directors and Corporate Officers

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

March 9, 2023

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code：4847 TSE Prime market）

Notice regarding changes in Directors and Corporate Officers

The company announced today that is Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 9, 2023, decided on the following changes to its Directors and Executive officers.

1. Changes of Directors（as of 1st April, 2023）

New Title Name Previous Title Director Mitsue Sako Director, Executive Officer Director of 1st System Division

2. Changes of Executive Officers（as of 1st April, 2023）