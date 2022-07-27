Log in
Intelligent Wave : Notice regarding distribution of dividends from surplus

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 27, 2022

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code4847 TSE Prime market

Notice regarding distribution of dividends from surplusDividend Increase

The company announces that the board of directors today resolved on the dividends to be paid from surplus to shareholders as of record date June 30, 2022, and to submit resolution to its 39th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held in September 28, 2022.

1. Details of dividends

Dividends

The recent forecast of the

The results for the

dividend

previous fiscal year

(announced on May 6, 2022)

(FY06/2021)

Record date

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dividend per share

17yen

14yen

13yen

Total amount of

446million yen

341 million yen

dividend

Effective date

September 29, 2022

September 30,2021

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Revision of dividends

The Company's basic policy is to maintain stable dividends. According to the company's disclosure on 28th July, 2021, 'Notice regarding the judge on the adaptation for the listing requirements on new market segments, TSE, and the policy of the company', we have revised payout ratio standard to about 40% as the measure for improving shareholder return.

In addition, according to the company's disclosure on 8th December, 2021, 'Plan to meet the Continued Listing Criteria for the New Market Segments', our company's basic policy is to satisfy the listing criteria by increasing our corporate value through continuous efforts, such as enhancement of shareholder returns, enrichment of the corporate governance system, approaches to ESG issues, as well as by achieving our medium-term business plan.

Based on this basic policy, in consideration of business performance, financial condition, and shareholder returns, the company resolved to submit a proposal to the 39th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on September 29, 2022 for the appropriation of retained earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, to increase the year-end dividend by 4 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year, to 17 yen per share.

(Reference)

Actual dividend per share

FY06/2016

FY06/2017

FY06/2018

FY06/2019

FY06/2020

FY06/2021

6 Yen

7 Yen

7 Yen

9 Yen

10 Yen

13Yen

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Inquiries:

Investor Relations,

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

E-mail : ir_info@iwi.co.j

Disclaimer

IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
