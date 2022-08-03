Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Intelligent Wave Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4847   JP3153100007

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

(4847)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-03 am EDT
803.00 JPY   +1.52%
Intelligent Wave : Notification regarding the revision to the mid-term business plan as a rolling plan

08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Aug 3, 2022

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code4847 TSE Prime market

Notification regarding the revision to the mid-term business plan as a rolling plan

Our company announced a mid-term business plan through "Notice of the revision of mid-term business plan" dated August 4, 2021, however we have formulated a new mid-term business plan for the three-year period beginning in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, as described below.

1. Background for the revision to the mid-term business plan as a rolling plan

Our company formulated the three-yearmid-term business plan starting from the fiscal year ending June

30, 2022 and took various measures. Considering the progress toward our target values, etc., we have revised the numerical goals for the three-year period beginning in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 as a rolling plan, at the time of announcement of the results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

In order to respond flexibly to changes in the business environment, we will keep announcing our mid-term business plan as a rolling plan while revising it every term.

2. Basic policy for the mid-term business plan

We play a key role in critical social infrastructure such as payments, finance, and security. By continuing to

enhance the reliability of our business and that of our clients' businesses, we aim to contribute to a sustainable society as an IT services company that supports "Business reliability". In this mid-term business plan, we will reinforce and expand our business foundation by reforming our business structure and expanding our business domain. We will also establish the foundations for human resources and co-creation for our sustainable growth.

(1) Reinforcement and expansion of our business foundation

We will work to reform our business structure and expand our business domain, while making the necessary investments to maintain and improve the high quality and performance that support critical social infrastructure, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth.

  • To expand "Stock" type*1 business based on cloud services
  • To develop an infrastructure environment and an operational system in anticipation of further increase

in the number of users of cloud services

  • To introduce cloud support for FEP systems*2 and support for customers'IT strategies, in the payment

and finance business

  • To develop new products and expand our domain by utilizing the technologies and experiences

accumulated in the payment and finance business

  • To shift business models from product sale to provision of security services in the security business
    To develop our system operation structure and further improve the quality of operation

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

*1 "Stock" type: projects and contracts that can generate a certain amount of sales on a regular basis

*2 FEP system: Hardware and software with network connectivity, card usage authentication, and other functions required for credit

card payment processing

(2) Establishment of a foundation for human resources

By hiring and utilizing a diverse range of human resources and promoting human resource development measures, we will cultivate human resources with advanced skills and expertise as well as flexible ideas. In addition, by reforming the personnel system aiming to realize comfortable workstyles and worthwhile jobs, we will establish the foundation for human resources who will support our sustainable growth.

(3) Establishment of a foundation for co-creation

We will promote corporate reform centered on co-creation. Within the company, we will eliminate vertical segmentation within the organization, promote organic organizational collaboration by stimulating dialogue, and engage in co-creation among employees. In addition, we will make a full-fledged effort to address ESG issues.

3. Numerical Goals

(Revised plan)

(Million yen)

FY06/2022

FY06/2023

FY06/2024

FY06/2025

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(Plan)

(Plan)

Net sales

11,493

13,500

15,000

16,500

Operating income

1,520

1,800

2,250

2,500

(Operating margin)

(13.2)

(13.3)

(15.0)

(15.2)

(Previous plan)

(Million yen)

FY06/2021

FY06/2022

FY06/2023

FY06/2024

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(Plan)

(Plan)

Net sales

11,187

12,000

13,500

15,000

Operating income

1,130

1,320

1,750

2,250

(Operating margin)

(10.1)

(11.0)

(13.0)

(15.0)

(Note) This mid-term business plan was designed based on the current business environment, so the actual performance may differ significantly from the outlook and we may change the plan without notice, according to the changes in the business environment, etc. We would appreciate your understanding.

Inquiries: Investor Relations,

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. e-mail :ir_info@iwi.co.jp

Disclaimer

IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
