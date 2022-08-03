Intelligent Wave : Notification regarding the revision to the mid-term business plan as a rolling plan

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Aug 3, 2022

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. (Code：4847 TSE Prime market）

Notification regarding the revision to the mid-term business plan as a rolling plan

Our company announced a mid-term business plan through "Notice of the revision of mid-term business plan" dated August 4, 2021, however we have formulated a new mid-term business plan for the three-year period beginning in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, as described below.

1. Background for the revision to the mid-term business plan as a rolling plan

Our company formulated the three-yearmid-term business plan starting from the fiscal year ending June

30, 2022 and took various measures. Considering the progress toward our target values, etc., we have revised the numerical goals for the three-year period beginning in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 as a rolling plan, at the time of announcement of the results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

In order to respond flexibly to changes in the business environment, we will keep announcing our mid-term business plan as a rolling plan while revising it every term.

2. Basic policy for the mid-term business plan

We play a key role in critical social infrastructure such as payments, finance, and security. By continuing to

enhance the reliability of our business and that of our clients' businesses, we aim to contribute to a sustainable society as an IT services company that supports "Business reliability". In this mid-term business plan, we will reinforce and expand our business foundation by reforming our business structure and expanding our business domain. We will also establish the foundations for human resources and co-creation for our sustainable growth.

(1) Reinforcement and expansion of our business foundation

We will work to reform our business structure and expand our business domain, while making the necessary investments to maintain and improve the high quality and performance that support critical social infrastructure, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth.

To expand "Stock" type* 1 business based on cloud services

To develop an infrastructure environment and an operational system in anticipation of further increase

in the number of users of cloud services

To introduce cloud support for FEP systems* 2 and support for customers ' IT strategies, in the payment

and finance business

To develop new products and expand our domain by utilizing the technologies and experiences

accumulated in the payment and finance business