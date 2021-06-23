Intelligent Wave : Notice regarding appointment the member of Nomination and Compensation Committee

June 23, 2021

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

（Code：4847 TSE First Section）

Notice regarding appointment the member of Nomination and Compensation Committee

The company announces that we appointed members of Nomination and Compensation Committee on the meeting of the Board of Directors was held today.

The company authorizes the Nomination and Compensation Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors.

The Committee deliberates and submits to the Board of Directors on matters such as candidates for Directors, the election of Executive Officers, and the compensation of Directors, in accordance with the company's Committee rules. The Company evaluates that the activities of the Committee contribute to strengthening the independence and accountability of the Board of Directors' functions in such important matters.

We have appointed three members designed to strengthen the independence of the committee.

We have strengthened the independence of the Committee by reorganizing it into a committee chaired by an Independent Outside Director and composed of a majority of Independent Outside Directors.

The Committee is scheduled to be attended by three Independent Outside Auditors as observers in addition to the Committee members.

List of members Chairperson Kenichi Miki, Independent Outside Director Member Kunimitsu Sato, CEO,Representative Director Akira Watanabe, Independent Outside Director Observer Hiroshi Sato, Independent Outside Auditor Noboru Takebayashi, Independent Outside Auditor Masayuki Horie, Independent Outside Auditor

Inquiries: Investor Relations,

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. e-mail : ir_info@iwi.co.jp