    4847   JP3153100007

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

(4847)
  Report
Intelligent Wave : Notice regarding appointment the member of Nomination and Compensation Committee

06/23/2021 | 02:33am EDT
June 23, 2021

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC.

Code4847 TSE First Section

Notice regarding appointment the member of Nomination and Compensation Committee

The company announces that we appointed members of Nomination and Compensation Committee on the meeting of the Board of Directors was held today.

The company authorizes the Nomination and Compensation Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors.

The Committee deliberates and submits to the Board of Directors on matters such as candidates for Directors, the election of Executive Officers, and the compensation of Directors, in accordance with the company's Committee rules. The Company evaluates that the activities of the Committee contribute to strengthening the independence and accountability of the Board of Directors' functions in such important matters.

We have appointed three members designed to strengthen the independence of the committee.

We have strengthened the independence of the Committee by reorganizing it into a committee chaired by an Independent Outside Director and composed of a majority of Independent Outside Directors.

The Committee is scheduled to be attended by three Independent Outside Auditors as observers in addition to the Committee members.

List of members

Chairperson

Kenichi Miki, Independent Outside Director

Member

Kunimitsu Sato, CEO,Representative Director

Akira Watanabe, Independent Outside Director

Observer

Hiroshi Sato, Independent Outside Auditor

Noboru Takebayashi, Independent Outside Auditor

Masayuki Horie, Independent Outside Auditor

Inquiries: Investor Relations,

INTELLIGENT WAVE INC. e-mail : ir_info@iwi.co.jp

Disclaimer

IWI - Intelligent Wave Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
