  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  IntelliHR Limited
  News
  Summary
    IHR   AU000000IHR5

INTELLIHR LIMITED

(IHR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.19 AUD   -1.30%
12:52aINTELLIHR : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IHR
PU
12:52aINTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
12/01INTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
intelliHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR

12/03/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

INTELLIHR LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IHR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

593,219

03/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

INTELLIHR LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

600548516

1.3

ASX issuer code

IHR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares issued to Directors under the intelliHR Option Incentive Plan, as approved by Shareholders at the AGM on 30 November 2021.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

Not applicable - the entity has arrangements in place with the holder that ensure the securities cannot be on-sold within 12 months in a manner that would breach section 707(3) or 1012C(6)

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

IHR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

3/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

593,219

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of shares to directors in part payment of Directors' Fees.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.207000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Issue of shares to directors in part payment of Directors' Fees.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IHR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

328,628,943

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IHRAH : OPTION EXPIRING 01-DEC-2021 EX 20C

3,895,543

IHRAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

8,026,439

IHRAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

4,585,000

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

intelliHR Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
