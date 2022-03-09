Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. IntelliHR Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHR   AU000000IHR5

INTELLIHR LIMITED

(IHR)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:50:35 pm
0.12 AUD   +9.09%
05:53pINTELLIHR : H1 Results Presentation - Scaling Global Growth
PU
02/17INTELLIHR : Half Year Accounts
PU
02/17INTELLIHR : H1 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

intelliHR : H1 Results Presentation - Scaling Global Growth

03/09/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

intelliHR

H1 Results Presentation - Scaling

Global Growth

10th March 2022

R O B E R T B R O M A G E , F o u n d e r & C E O

www.intellihr.com

ASX:IHR

IHR: ASX
Authorised for release by the Board of intelliHR.

Disclaimer

onlyThe information in this presentation does not constitute personal investment advice. The presentation is not intended to be comprehensive or provide all information required by

i vestors to make an informed decision on any investment in intelliHR Limited ACN 600 548 516 (Company). In preparing this presentation, the Company did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular investor.

Further advice should be obtained from a professional investment adviser before taking any useaction on any information dealt with in the presentation. Those acting upon any information

without advice do so entirely at their own risk.

Whilst this presentation is based on information from sources which are considered reliable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, any of its directors, or any other person about the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the

information or opinions contained in this presentation. No responsibility or liability is accepted ersonalby any of them for that information or those opinions or for any errors, omissions,

misstatements (negligent or otherwise) or for any communication written or otherwise, contained or referred to in this presentation.

Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiaries are liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon any statement in this presentation or any document supplied with this presentation, or by any future communications in connection with those documents and all of those losses and damages are expressly disclaimed.

Any opinions expressed reflect the Company's position at the date of this presentation and are subject to change. No assurance is given by the Company that any capital raising referred to in this presentation will proceed.

The distribution of this presentation in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and you should observe any such restrictions. This presentation has been prepared, and is provided for business development, strategic partnering and other commercial discussions in Australia and the United States and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, securities in the Company inside or outside the United States.

2

intelliHR - (IHR.ASX)

intelliHR is performing strongly in the high growth global HR market supporting the transition

to Working-from-Home seen across the Globe...

intelliHR is a Software as a Service (SaaS) for HR and People Management

Full HR Digitisation (Paperless Records)

only

HR Process Automation (Paperless processes)

People Compliance Management

Performance Management Tools

Feedback and Wellness Tools

use

And our USP

People Data Visualisation and Analytics

Realtime People Sentiment and Insights

Multi - Language Capabilities

….. we Lower Cost, Higher Productivity, Improved Revenues.

ersonal

IHR: ASX

3

ersonal use only

FY22 H1 Results Snapshot

intelliHR - (IHR.ASX)

FY22 H1 intelliHR Results Snapshot

only use ersonal

Three consecutive Qtrs of Record organic growth of $1.85m in H1 compared to $1.92m for all of FY21.

Increased investment in Global reach, Partnership,

and Engineering Capacity

Exceptional customer retention with world class NPS of 57

Operating loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $4,602,230 -

(H1 FY21: $3,033,010)

ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE

$5.67m

  • UP 97% YoY

GLOBAL RECURRING REVENUE

$1.80m

  • UP 90% YoY

ANNUAL ORGANIC ARR

12 MTH LOST CUSTOMER

GROWTH

REVENUE

101% 0.87%

IHR: ASX

ARR + Annualised Implementation

$7.23m

  • UP 117% YoY

H1 CUSTOMER CASH RECEIPTS

$2.37m

  • UP 119% YoY

CASH RESERVESGLOBAL EXPANSION

$

10.8m

3 Global Hubs

2 Data Centers

Supporting 20 Countries

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

intelliHR Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTELLIHR LIMITED
05:53pINTELLIHR : H1 Results Presentation - Scaling Global Growth
PU
02/17INTELLIHR : Half Year Accounts
PU
02/17INTELLIHR : H1 Results Presentation
PU
02/17IntelliHR Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/05INTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
2021INTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
2021INTELLIHR : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IHR
PU
2021INTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
2021INTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
2021IntelliHR Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.4 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,64 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
Net income 2021 -7,63 M -5,59 M -5,59 M
Net cash 2021 1,86 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,7 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales 2021 22,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart INTELLIHR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
intelliHR Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLIHR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Bromage Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Trappett Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Anthony George Bellas Non-Executive Chairman
David Slocomb Director
Nicole Cook Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIHR LIMITED-38.46%27
ORACLE CORPORATION-15.92%195 824
SAP SE-22.83%123 203
SERVICENOW INC.-20.17%103 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.52%33 730
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.08%19 728