
intelliHR
H1 Results Presentation - Scaling
Global Growth
The information in this presentation does not constitute personal investment advice. The presentation is not intended to be comprehensive or provide all information required by
investors to make an informed decision on any investment in intelliHR Limited ACN 600 548 516 (Company). In preparing this presentation, the Company did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular investor.
Further advice should be obtained from a professional investment adviser before taking any action on any information dealt with in the presentation. Those acting upon any information without advice do so entirely at their own risk.
information or opinions contained in this presentation. No responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for that information or those opinions or for any errors, omissions,
intelliHR - (IHR.ASX)
intelliHR is performing strongly in the high growth global HR market supporting the transition
to Working-from-Home seen across the Globe...
intelliHR is a Software as a Service (SaaS) for HR and People Management
• Full HR Digitisation (Paperless Records)

HR Process Automation (Paperless processes)
•
•
People Compliance Management
•
Performance Management Tools
• Feedback and Wellness Tools

And our USP
• People Data Visualisation and Analytics
• Realtime People Sentiment and Insights
• Multi - Language Capabilities
….. we Lower Cost, Higher Productivity, Improved Revenues.

IHR: ASX

FY22 H1 Results Snapshot
intelliHR - (IHR.ASX)
FY22 H1 intelliHR Results Snapshot
•
•
•
•
•
Three consecutive Qtrs of Record organic growth of $1.85m in H1 compared to $1.92m for all of FY21.
Increased investment in Global reach, Partnership,
and Engineering Capacity
Exceptional customer retention with world class NPS of 57
Operating loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $4,602,230 -
(H1 FY21: $3,033,010)
ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE
$5.67m
UP 97% YoY
GLOBAL RECURRING REVENUE
$1.80m
UP 90% YoY
ANNUAL ORGANIC ARR
12 MTH LOST CUSTOMER
GROWTH
REVENUE
101% 0.87%
IHR: ASX
ARR + Annualised Implementation
$7.23m
UP 117% YoY
H1 CUSTOMER CASH RECEIPTS
$2.37m
UP 119% YoY
CASH RESERVESGLOBAL EXPANSION
$
10.8m
3 Global Hubs
2 Data Centers
Supporting 20 Countries
