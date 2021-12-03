Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  IntelliHR Limited
  News
  Summary
    IHR   AU000000IHR5

INTELLIHR LIMITED

(IHR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.19 AUD   -1.30%
12:52aINTELLIHR : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IHR
PU
12:52aINTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
12/01INTELLIHR : Application for quotation of securities - IHR
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

intelliHR : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IHR

12/03/2021 | 12:52am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

INTELLIHR LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

IHRAE

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,459,869

03/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

INTELLIHR LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

600548516

1.3

ASX issuer code

IHR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

personal use only

ASX +security code and description

IHRAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

520,607

Paul Trappett

Paul Trappett

596,529

Robert Bromage

Robert Bromage

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02159751-2A1180083?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

2,459,869

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IHR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

328,035,724

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IHRAH : OPTION EXPIRING 01-DEC-2021 EX 20C

3,895,543

IHRAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

10,486,308

IHRAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

4,585,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

intelliHR Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTELLIHR LIMITED
11/30IntelliHR Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 0.4 million in funding
CI
11/29IntelliHR Limited Announces Appointment of Matt Donovan as Non-Executive Director
CI
11/29INTELLIHR : Managing Director Presentation to AGM
PU
11/03IntelliHR Names New CFO
MT
11/03IntelliHR Limited Appoints of Paul Trappett as Chief Financial Officer
CI
10/07INTELLIHR : Nearly Doubles New Contracted Business in Fiscal Q1; Shares Up 8%
MT
10/07IntelliHR Limited acquired Couples Resort.
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 2,64 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net income 2021 -7,63 M -5,40 M -5,40 M
Net cash 2021 1,86 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,3 M 44,3 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales 2021 22,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart INTELLIHR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
intelliHR Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLIHR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Bromage Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Trappett Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Anthony George Bellas Non-Executive Chairman
Jamie Duffield Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory Alexander John Baynton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIHR LIMITED-60.82%44
ORACLE CORPORATION38.74%245 348
SAP SE9.20%156 404
SERVICENOW, INC.8.93%119 311
DOCUSIGN, INC.3.82%45 401
HUBSPOT, INC.93.13%36 176