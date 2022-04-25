Log in
INTELLINETICS, INC.

04/18 12:20:54 pm EDT
4.360 USD   -28.29%
Intellinetics, Inc. to Present at Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Columbus, OH, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX), a complete content management solutions provider, announced today that Jim DeSocio, President & CEO and Joe Spain, CFO, will be presenting at the Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 12:00 pm in New York. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Joe Spain, CFO
Intellinetics, Inc.
614.921.8170
investors@intellinetics.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,13 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -145x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 17,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 70,2%
Managers and Directors
James F. DeSocio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph D. Spain Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William Cooke Chairman
Matthew L. Chretien Secretary, Director, CTO & Chief Strategy Officer
Thomas D. Moss Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLINETICS, INC.0.00%18
ADOBE INC.-27.93%193 097
WORKDAY INC.-24.54%51 739
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.68%47 952
AUTODESK, INC.-33.39%40 704
DATADOG, INC.-33.52%37 288