Official INTELLINETICS, INC. press release

Enabling I/DD providers to digitally transform mission-critical documents and processes.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, is proud to announce it is showcasing its IntelliCloud™ content management platform and document scanning services at the Ohio Association of County Boards (OACB) 40th Annual Convention taking place at the Hilton Columbus at Easton in Columbus, OH from Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2023.

The company’s industry specialists will be presenting its solutions specifically designed for Ohio’s county boards of developmental disabilities to improve service level delivery while decreasing costs and risks. Intellinetics document scanning services when combined with IntelliCloud content management platform creates an integrated, easy-to-deploy solution for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) service providers to digitally transform their mission-critical documents and processes. IntelliCloud’s AuditShield™ is a powerful compliance engine that can identify missing documents instantly, before the auditors arrive, making audit-readiness a breeze.

OACB’s Annual Conference is the premier professional development and networking event for professionals from Ohio’s eighty-eight county boards of developmental disabilities and is a driving force for dynamic and effective service delivery for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The theme for OACB's 40th Annual Convention is looking forward to the future by bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to boost productivity, embrace new technologies, and harness the power of AI.

“We’re excited to again be exhibiting at OACB and connect with Ohio’s county boards of developmental disabilities to continue to strengthen our relationships in the human services provider market,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Our solutions enable better outcomes, create more time to serve, and remove compliance headaches with world-class document security.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow, and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

About the Ohio Association of County Boards of Developmental Disabilities

The Ohio Association of County Boards of DD (OACB) is a 501(c) non-profit organization representing the board members, staff, and service recipients in Ohio’s 88 county boards of developmental disabilities system. Established in 1984, OACB has grown into a multi-faceted organization dedicated to government advocacy, public relations, continuing education, professional training, and technical assistance for the thousands of career professionals in Ohio’s county board of DD service delivery system. Our goal is to improve the lives of people with developmental disabilities while maintaining Ohio’s status as a national leader in the field. For more information visit www.oacbdd.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127137889/en/