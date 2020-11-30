Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Intellinetics, Inc.    INLX

INTELLINETICS, INC.

(INLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belmont County Clerk of Courts Utilizes CARES Act Funding to Implement Intellinetics Solutions and Services

11/30/2020 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Capabilities Increase Safety by Enabling a More Virtual Work Model
 While Advancing the Court’s Digital Transformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced today that the Belmont County Clerk of Courts, utilizing funding from the CARES Act, has selected a combination of Intellinetics’ Document Scanning Services (DSS) and their IntelliCloud document management platform. The focus is on digitizing legacy Court files into an on-line platform to increase safety by reducing face-to-face interactions and enabling virtual work models for Court employees.

The Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office is responsible for millions of pages of court documents that extend from the beginning of the formation of the county to present day. Each year hundreds of thousands of pieces of paper pass through the hands of deputy clerks. These documents provide the communications between the courts and those persons seeking resolutions to problems and issues dealing with the law.

Under the current process, when a member of the public, or a deputy clerk, needs a particular document dated prior to 2008, the retrieval procedure is laborious, time consuming, and inefficient. The deputy clerk needs to physically retrieve the file from the records building, which is located approximately five miles away from the courthouse. The clerk must travel to the facility, interact with employees managing the facility, locate the files, and travel back to the courthouse with papers in hand. This scenario is repeated many times daily.

While a plan to digitize these Court documents has been in place for some time, lack of adequate funding has prevented the Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office from moving forward. The COVID pandemic of 2020 has made this plan even more necessary. Safety of staff personnel needs to be balanced with the public’s ability to access documents, as well as the smooth and continuous operations of the Common Pleas Court. It is for this reason that the Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office sought and received funds from the CARES Act to implement the digitizing of Court files.

“I feel fortunate to have this chance to move the Clerk of Courts Office forward with this project and to try and create a safer environment for the staff and the general public,” said Cynthia L. Fegiato, Belmont County Clerk of Courts.

“Our partnership with the Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office captures how powerful our expanding solutions and services portfolio is to the market,” said Matt Chretien, Chief Strategy Officer of Intellinetics. “We provide the customer with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their partner listened to exactly what was needed, tailored a solution, and has the competence to deliver on commitments.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.
Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

CONTACT:
Joe Spain, CFO
Intellinetics, Inc.
614.921.8170
investors@intellinetics.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about INTELLINETICS, INC.
08:30aBelmont County Clerk of Courts Utilizes CARES Act Funding to Implement Intell..
GL
11/16INTELLINETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/16INTELLINETICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
11/16INTELLINETICS : Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month Results
AQ
11/16Intellinetics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month Results
GL
11/02INTELLINETICS : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
AQ
11/02Intellinetics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
GL
10/14INTELLINETICS : Integrates frevvo Live Forms into IntelliCloud™ to Create ..
AQ
10/14Intellinetics, Inc. Integrates frevvo Live Forms into IntelliCloud™ to ..
GL
09/09INTELLINETICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,03 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,72 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 12,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart INTELLINETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intellinetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 4,50 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. DeSocio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Schroeder Chairman
Michael A. Beck Vice President-Operations
Joseph D. Spain Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew L. Chretien Secretary, Director, CTO & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLINETICS, INC.27.03%13
ADOBE INC.44.64%228 840
AUTODESK, INC.48.70%59 822
WORKDAY INC.36.13%53 910
TWILIO INC.224.63%48 180
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.23%43 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ