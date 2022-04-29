Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPCI   CA4581733090

INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(IPCI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/29 09:50:32 am EDT
0.1650 CAD   +3.13%
04/14INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSISOF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONSFOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/14INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/14Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellipharmaceutics International : Appointment of Proxyholder - Form 6-K

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Appointment of Proxyholder
I/We, being holder(s) of common shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (the "Company"), hereby appointof Dr. Amina Odidi, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, or, failing her, Patrick Yat, Vice-President, Chemistry and Analytical Services, of the Company of the Company, OR
Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person is someone other than the individuals listed above
as proxyholder of the undersigned with full power of substitution, to attend, vote and otherwise act for and on behalf of the undersigned on all the following matters and any other matter that may properly come before the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held at 11:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 27, 2022 at the National Club, 303 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting"), and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof in the same manner, to the same extent and with the same powers as if the undersigned were personally present. Specifically, all common shares registered in the name of the undersigned are to be voted as indicated below and may be voted at the discretion of such proxyholder with respect to amendments or variations to the matters identified in the accompanying notice of meeting or other matters that may properly come before the Meeting.
.CARY, NC 27512-9903
Management recommends voting FOR resolutions 1 & 2. Please use a dark black pencil or pen.
1.
Election of Directors
FOR
WITHHOLD
Election of Directors
FOR
WITHHOLD
1.
Dr. Isa Odidi
[ ]
[ ]
4.
Norman Betts
[ ]
[ ]
2.
Dr. Amina Odidi
[ ]
[ ]
5.
Shawn Graham
[ ]
[ ]
3.
Bahadur Madhani
[ ]
[ ]




2.
Appointment of Auditors
FOR
WITHHOLD
Reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors and to authorize the Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration
[ ]
[ ]
I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting.
If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted FOR a matter by the persons named above or, if I/We appoint another proxy holder, as that other proxyholder sees fit. On any amendments or variations proposed or any new business properly submitted before the Meeting,
I/We authorize you to vote as you see fit.
Signature(s)
Date
Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear on this proxy. Please see reverse for instructions. All proxies must be received by cut-off date.
Proxy Form - Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. to be held on May 27, 2022
Notes to Proxy
1. This proxy must be signed by a holder or his, her or its attorney duly authorized in writing. If you are an individual, please sign exactly as your name appears on this proxy. If the holder is a corporation, a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation must sign this proxy, and if the corporation has a corporate seal, its corporate seal should be affixed.
2. If the common shares are registered in the name of an executor, administrator or trustee, please sign exactly as your name appears on this proxy. If the common shares are registered in the name of a deceased or other holder, the proxy must be signed by the legal representative with his or her name printed below his or her signature, and evidence of authority to sign on behalf of the deceased or other holder must be attached to this proxy.
3. Some holders may own common shares as both a registered and a beneficial holder, in which case you may receive more than one proxy circular and will need to vote separately as a registered and beneficial holder. Beneficial holders may be forwarded either a form of proxy already signed by the intermediary or a voting instruction form to allow them to direct the voting of common shares they beneficially own. Beneficial holders should follow instructions for voting conveyed to them by their intermediaries.
4. If the common shares are held by two or more individuals, any one of them present or represented by proxy at the Meeting may, in the absence of the other or others, vote at the Meeting. However, if one or more of them are present or represented by proxy, they must vote together the number of common shares indicated on the proxy.
All holders should refer to the proxy circular for further information regarding completion and use of this proxy and other information pertaining to the Meeting.
This proxy is solicited by and on behalf of management of the Company.
How to Vote
MAIL, FAX or EMAIL
Complete and return your signed proxy in the envelope provided or send to:
President of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc.
c/o TSX Trust Company
P.O. Box 721
Agincourt, ON M1S 0A1
Attn: Proxy Dept.
You may alternatively fax your proxy to 416-368-2502 or toll free in Canada and United States to 1-866-781-3111 or scan and email to proxyvote@tmx.com..
An undated proxy is deemed to be dated on the day it was received by TSX Trust Company.

All proxies must be received by 11:30 AM (Toronto time) on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Disclaimer

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
04/14INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSISOF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
PU
04/14INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/14Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
04/14IntelliPharmaCeutics International Fiscal Q1 Loss Narrows
MT
04/14INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
04/14Earnings Flash (IPCIF) INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 Loss $-0.03
MT
03/01INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSISOF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
PU
03/01INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL : ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM - Form 6-K
PU
03/01INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,13 M 4,13 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Isa Odidi CEO, Director & Co-Chief Scientific Officer
Amina Odidi President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Bahadur Madhani Independent Director
Shawn Graham Independent Director
Norman Murray Betts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.03%4
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.24%482 429
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.62%301 557
PFIZER, INC.-14.46%284 035
ABBVIE INC.15.44%276 088
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.62%268 241