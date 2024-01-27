Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of providing advisory, consultancy, investment services and trading in shares. The Company operates through the business of offering consultancy and advisory services segment. It provides integrated solutions to the clients, which includes managing various aspects, such as merchant banking, which includes corporate finance, working capital finance, project finance and financial restructuring to corporate. It is also engaged in the treasury operations by providing funding solutions to the clients, both in the form of debt and equity and investment activities. It offers financial assistance to small- to medium-sized enterprises. The Company provides funding to companies in sectors, such as information technology, media and entertainment, financial services, infrastructure, construction services, real estate, and logistics, among others.