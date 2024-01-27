Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited at its extraordinary general meeting held on January 27, 2024, the company approved re-designation and appointment of Mrs. Aarti Jain as the Managing Director from her earlier designation as the Non-Executive Director of the company for a fresh term of five (5) years commencing from November 10, 2023 to November 09, 2028. The redesignation of Mrs. Aarti Jain as the Managing Director of the Company shall be effective from November 10, 2023, for a fresh term of five (5) years and the office of Mrs. Aarti Jain shall be liable to retire by rotation. She is MBA (Marketing) from Manchester Business School, Post Graduate Diploma in Garment Manufacturing Technology from NIFT by qualification.
Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited
Equities
INTELLCAP
INE512D01028
Investment Management & Fund Operators
