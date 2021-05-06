Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Intelsat S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTE.Q   LU0914713705

INTELSAT S.A.

(INTE.Q)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intelsat S A : 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Proxy Statement

05/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intelsat S.A.

société anonyme

4, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg B162.135

May 6, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary Meeting") of Intelsat S.A. (the "Company") is being convened at 5:00 p.m. (CET) on June 15, 2021. Information concerning the matters to be considered and voted upon at the Extraordinary Meeting is set out in the attached Convening Notice and Proxy Statement.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and as permitted by and in accordance with the Luxembourg law of September 23, 2020 on the measures relating to the holding of meetings of companies and other legal entities, as amended, shareholders may only express their votes by granting a proxy to a proxyholder appointed by the Company. Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Extraordinary Meeting in person.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on April 23, 2021 as the record date for the Extraordinary Meeting (the "Record Date"), and only holders of record of our common shares at such time will be entitled to notice of the Extraordinary Meeting or any adjournment, suspension or postponement thereof. Such holders will be entitled to vote by proxy only at the Extraordinary Meeting or any adjournment, suspension or postponement thereof.

As required pursuant to Article 480-2 of the Luxembourg Company Law of August 10, 1915, as amended, and discussed further herein, the Board will be providing you a report on the Board's proposal contained herein with additional background information on the causes leading to this Extraordinary Meeting and the Board's position. Please consider that report when voting your shares.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Extraordinary Meeting, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Accordingly, please authorize a proxy to vote your shares as soon as possible in accordance with the instructions you received.

You will also receive separate proxy materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will also be held virtually and on the same date stated above, but not at the same time. Please be certain to vote separately each proxy card that you receive from us.

Please note that powers of attorney or proxy cards must be received by the Company or the tabulation agent (Broadridge) no later than 5:00 p.m. (CET) on June 11, 2021 in order for such votes to be taken into account.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

David McGlade

Chairman

This Proxy Statement is first being made available to the shareholders of the Company on or about May 6, 2021.

3

[PAGE LEFT INTENTIONALLY BLANK]

4

Intelsat S.A.

société anonyme

4, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg B162.135

Convening Notice to the

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CET)

in accordance with the Luxembourg law of September 23, 2020 on the measures relating to the holding

of meetings of companies and other legal entities, as amended

Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Intelsat S.A. (the "Company") is convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Extraordinary Meeting") of the Company, to be held on June 15,

2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CET), with the following agenda:

Agenda of the Extraordinary Meeting

1. To approve continuing the Company and not dissolving the Company (the "Continuation Proposal").

We are required to convene this Extraordinary Meeting pursuant to Article 480-2 of the Luxembourg Company Law of August 10, 1915, as amended. As previously disclosed, on May 13, 2020, the Company and certain of the Company's subsidiaries commenced voluntary cases (the "Chapter 11 Cases") under title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Voting against the Continuation Proposal could materially impede our Chapter 11 Cases and may be a violation of United States bankruptcy law. We urge you to consult your personal tax, financial and legal advisors before voting your shares.

The Board urges you to vote "FOR" the Continuation Proposal.

The Extraordinary Meeting will validly deliberate on its agenda, provided, that a quorum of half of the issued share capital of the Company is reached. The resolutions concerning the Continuation Proposal will be adopted if a more than three-quarters (75%) majority of the votes validly cast vote "FOR" the Continuation Proposal.

Any shareholder who holds one or more common share(s) of the Company on April 23, 2021 (the "Record Date") may vote at the Extraordinary Meeting. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and as permitted by and in accordance with the Luxembourg law of September 23, 2020 on the measures relating to the holding of meetings of companies and other legal entities, as amended, shareholders may only express their votes by granting a proxy to a proxyholder appointed by the Company.

Please consult the Company's website as to the procedures for being represented at the Extraordinary Meeting by way of proxy. Please note that powers of attorney or proxy cards must be received by the

Company or the tabulation agent (Broadridge) no later than 5:00 p.m. (CET) on June 11, 2021 in order for such votes to be taken into account.

Sincerely,

The Board of Directors

6

Disclaimer

Intelsat SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTELSAT S.A.
05:57pINTELSAT S A  : 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
05:51pINTELSAT S A  : 2021 Extraordinary Meeting Notice of Internet Availability
PU
05:33pINTELSAT S A  : 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Proxy Card
PU
05:10aINTELSAT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (INTEQ) INTELSAT Posts Q1 Revenue $502.8M
MT
05/05INTELSAT S A  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/05INTELSAT S.A.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22INTELSAT S A  : Statutory stand-alone financial statements of Intelsat S.A. for ..
PU
04/07INTELSAT S.A.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/30Earnings Flash (INTEQ) INTELSAT Reports Q4 Revenue $482.8M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 000 M - -
Net income 2021 -421 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,5 M 50,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 1 195
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart INTELSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intelsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,36 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Spengler Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Tolley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. McGlade Non-Executive Chairman
Bruno Fromont Chief Technology Officer
Michelle V. Bryan Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELSAT S.A.-11.47%50
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-13.89%9 645
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.17%4 925
SES S.A.-20.48%3 351
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS14.74%2 936
GLOBALSTAR, INC.254.40%2 019