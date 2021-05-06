Intelsat S A : 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Proxy Statement

Intelsat S.A.

société anonyme

4, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg B162.135

May 6, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary Meeting") of Intelsat S.A. (the "Company") is being convened at 5:00 p.m. (CET) on June 15, 2021. Information concerning the matters to be considered and voted upon at the Extraordinary Meeting is set out in the attached Convening Notice and Proxy Statement.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and as permitted by and in accordance with the Luxembourg law of September 23, 2020 on the measures relating to the holding of meetings of companies and other legal entities, as amended, shareholders may only express their votes by granting a proxy to a proxyholder appointed by the Company. Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Extraordinary Meeting in person.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on April 23, 2021 as the record date for the Extraordinary Meeting (the "Record Date"), and only holders of record of our common shares at such time will be entitled to notice of the Extraordinary Meeting or any adjournment, suspension or postponement thereof. Such holders will be entitled to vote by proxy only at the Extraordinary Meeting or any adjournment, suspension or postponement thereof.

As required pursuant to Article 480-2 of the Luxembourg Company Law of August 10, 1915, as amended, and discussed further herein, the Board will be providing you a report on the Board's proposal contained herein with additional background information on the causes leading to this Extraordinary Meeting and the Board's position. Please consider that report when voting your shares.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Extraordinary Meeting, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Accordingly, please authorize a proxy to vote your shares as soon as possible in accordance with the instructions you received.

You will also receive separate proxy materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will also be held virtually and on the same date stated above, but not at the same time. Please be certain to vote separately each proxy card that you receive from us.

Please note that powers of attorney or proxy cards must be received by the Company or the tabulation agent (Broadridge) no later than 5:00 p.m. (CET) on June 11, 2021 in order for such votes to be taken into account.