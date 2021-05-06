Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Intelsat S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTE.Q   LU0914713705

INTELSAT S.A.

(INTE.Q)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intelsat S A : 2021 Extraordinary Meeting Notice of Internet Availability

05/06/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Your Vote Counts!

INTELSAT S.A.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Vote by June 11, 2021 up until 5:00 p.m. (CET)

D53808-S23495

You invested in INTELSAT S.A. and it's time to vote!

You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 15, 2021.

Get informed before you vote

View the Letter of Meeting and Proxy Statement online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to June 1, 2021. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may

  1. visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.

For complete information and to vote, visit www.ProxyVote.com

Control #

Smartphone users

Vote by Internet or by Mail*

Point your camera here and

vote without entering a

control number

  • To do so, please follow the instructions at www.ProxyVote.com or request a paper copy of the materials, which will contain the appropriate instructions. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance.

V1

Vote at www.ProxyVote.com

THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT

This is an overview of the proposal being presented at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote on these important matters.

INTELSAT S.A.

Extraordinary General Meeting

Vote by June 11, 2021 up until 5:00 p.m. (CET)

Voting Items

Board

Recommends

1. To approve continuing Intelsat S.A. and not dissolving Intelsat S.A.

For

NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or suspension thereof.

D53809-S23495

Disclaimer

Intelsat SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTELSAT S.A.
05:57pINTELSAT S A  : 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Proxy Statement
PU
05:51pINTELSAT S A  : 2021 Extraordinary Meeting Notice of Internet Availability
PU
05:33pINTELSAT S A  : 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Proxy Card
PU
05:10aINTELSAT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (INTEQ) INTELSAT Posts Q1 Revenue $502.8M
MT
05/05INTELSAT S A  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/05INTELSAT S.A.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22INTELSAT S A  : Statutory stand-alone financial statements of Intelsat S.A. for ..
PU
04/07INTELSAT S.A.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
03/30Earnings Flash (INTEQ) INTELSAT Reports Q4 Revenue $482.8M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 000 M - -
Net income 2021 -421 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,5 M 50,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 1 195
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart INTELSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intelsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,36 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Spengler Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Tolley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. McGlade Non-Executive Chairman
Bruno Fromont Chief Technology Officer
Michelle V. Bryan Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELSAT S.A.-11.47%50
CHINA SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-13.89%9 645
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.17%4 925
SES S.A.-20.48%3 351
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS14.74%2 936
GLOBALSTAR, INC.254.40%2 019