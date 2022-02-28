Intema : Annual Report Audited December 31, 2020

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The financial statements of Intema Solutions Inc. are the responsibility of management during the reference period and have been approved by the Board of Directors on May 21, 2021. The management responsibility in this respect includes the selection of appropriate accounting policies as well as the exercise of some judgment in establishing reasonable and fair estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) appropriate in the circumstances.

The Company, during the tenure of its President and CEO, has maintained accounting systems and internal controls designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss or unauthorized use and that we can rely on the accounting records for the preparation of annual financial statements.

The Board of Directors assumes its responsibilities for the financial statements principally through its Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reviews the audited annual financial statements and recommends their approval to the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee also examines on a regular basis the results of the audits performed by the independent auditor on accounting policies of the Company. These financial statements have been audited by Brunet Roy Dubé, CPA s.e.n.c.r.l. and their report on the financial statements is set out below.