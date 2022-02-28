Log in
    ITM   CA45824E2078

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC.

(ITM)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto -  02/22 01:07:39 pm
0.25 CAD   -10.71%
01:01pINTEMA : Annual Report Audited December 31, 2020
07:02aIntema closes Parabellum Media acquisition
02/18Intema Solutions Inc. acquired Livestream Gaming Ltd
Intema : Annual Report Audited December 31, 2020

02/28/2022 | 01:01pm EST
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC.

Financial Statements

Years ended December 31, 2020 & 2019

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The financial statements of Intema Solutions Inc. are the responsibility of management during the reference period and have been approved by the Board of Directors on May 21, 2021. The management responsibility in this respect includes the selection of appropriate accounting policies as well as the exercise of some judgment in establishing reasonable and fair estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) appropriate in the circumstances.

The Company, during the tenure of its President and CEO, has maintained accounting systems and internal controls designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss or unauthorized use and that we can rely on the accounting records for the preparation of annual financial statements.

The Board of Directors assumes its responsibilities for the financial statements principally through its Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reviews the audited annual financial statements and recommends their approval to the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee also examines on a regular basis the results of the audits performed by the independent auditor on accounting policies of the Company. These financial statements have been audited by Brunet Roy Dubé, CPA s.e.n.c.r.l. and their report on the financial statements is set out below.

(signed) Laurent Benezra

(signed) Anna Kastelorizios

Laurent Benezra

Anna Kastelorizios, Interim

Chief executive officer

Provisional Chief financial officer

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Independent auditor's report……………………………………………………………………………………4 - 6

Audited Income Statements and Statements of Comprehensive Income……………… 7

Audited Statements of Changes in Equity…………………………………………………………………8 - 9

Audited Statements of Financial Position…………………………………………………………………10 - 11

Audited Statements of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………..12

Notes to Audited Financial Statements……………………………………………………………………13 - 57

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intema Solutions Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 18:00:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,14 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net income 2020 -1,11 M -0,87 M -0,87 M
Net Debt 2020 0,12 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,5 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,5x
EV / Sales 2020 224x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,0%
