Intense Technologies Limited is an India-based company that is primarily engaged in the business of developing software products that are designed for data analytics. The Company's operations relate to software products and related services. Its solutions are focused on many aspects of digital customer engagement, including customer onboarding, customer communications management, business-to-business (B2B) customer experience management, financial reconciliation and a centralized customer engagement hub. The Company offers end-to-end services offering capabilities in consulting, software application development, integration, implementation, product engineering and business process management. It serves customers in telecommunications, banking, insurance and government verticals. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Intense Technologies FZE, Intense Technologies U.K Ltd, Intense Technologies INC and Reasy Pte Limited.

Sector Software