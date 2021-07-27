Inter Action : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 Japanese GAAP
(% figures showyear-on-yearchange)
Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation
July 12, 2021
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021
Planned Date of General Shareholders' Meeting: August 25, 2021
Planned Commencement Date of Dividend Payments: August 26, 2021
Planned Filing Date of Securities Report: August 26, 2021
Preparation of explanatory materials for financial results: Yes
Holding of a briefing on financial results: Yes (For Institutional Investors, Analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 (June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
For the fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2021
6,627
(6.4)
1,751
12.6
1,748
13.1
1,159
15.4
May 31, 2020
7,083
(11.3)
1,555
(21.4)
1,545
(20.5)
1,004
(27.5)
(Note) Comprehensive income: the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: ¥1,185 million / 21.1%
the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020: ¥978 million / (28.2)%
Profit per share-
Profit to
Ordinary income
Operating
Profit per share
shareholders'
income to net
diluted
to assets
equity
sales
For the fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
May 31, 2021
105.61
－
13.7
16.2
26.4
May 31, 2020
91.94
－
13.2
15.2
22.0
(Reference) Equity method investment gain (loss): the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: (¥1 million)
the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020: (¥2 million)
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2021
11,564
9,038
78.2
821.96
As of May 31, 2020
10,005
7,872
78.7
720.15
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of May 31, 2021: ¥9,038 million As of May 31, 2020: ¥7,872 million
(% figures showyear-on-yearchange)
(3) Consolidated cash flows
From Operating
From Investing
From Financing
Cash and Cash
Equivalents at End of
Activities
Activities
Activities
Fiscal Year
For the fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
May 31, 2021
2,369
(86)
28
7,211
May 31, 2020
1,164
(276)
(758)
4,873
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Ratio of Total
Total Amount
Dividend
Amount of
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
of Cash
Dividends to
Payout Ratio
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
year-
Total
Dividends
Shareholders'
(consolidated)
end
end
end
end
(annual)
Equity
(consolidated)
For the fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
May 31, 2020
－
0.00
－
18.00
18.00
202
19.6
2.6
May 31, 2021
－
0.00
－
20.00
20.00
225
18.9
2.6
For the fiscal year ending
May 31, 2022
－
0.00
－
20.00
20.00
18.5
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
6,803
2.6
1,871
6.8
1,806
3.3
1,189
2.6
108.14
(Note) The Company has implemented an ESOP and Directors' stock compensation plan both in the form of stock benefit trusts. Accordingly, profit per share is calculated based on the average number of shares during the fiscal year, excluding the number of treasury shares, which includes Inter Action stock held by the stock benefit ESOP trust accounts and Directors' compensation stock benefit trust accounts.
Notes
Change in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of
consolidation): None
New: - (Company name:
) Excluded: - (Company name:
)
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than item (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2021
11,510,200 shares
As of May 31, 2020
11,510,200 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of May 31, 2021
514,513 shares
As of May 31, 2020
577,783 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during period
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021
10,976,608 shares
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2020
10,927,129 shares
(Note) The Company has implemented an ESOP and Directors' stock compensation plan, both in the form of stock benefit trusts. Accordingly, treasury shares, as stated, include Inter Action stock held by the stock benefit ESOP trust accounts and Directors' compensation stock benefit trust accounts.
(Reference) Outline of non-consolidated business results
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 (June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated financial results
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit
For the fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
May 31, 2021
4,574
(5.3)
1,779
23.3
1,818
10.3
1,263
12.6
May 31, 2020
4,832
(7.7)
1,443
(18.4)
1,648
(17.0)
1.121
(25.3)
Profit per share
Profit per share-diluted
For the fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
May 31, 2021
115.08
－
May 31, 2020
102.63
－
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of May 31, 2021
10,402
8,961
86.1
815.00
As of May 31, 2020
8,956
7,718
86.2
706.02
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of May 31, 2021: ¥8,961 million As of May 31, 2020: ¥7,718 million
The consolidated financial results are not subject to auditing by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The above forecasts of consolidated financial results are based on certain assumptions on economic situation, market trends, etc. deemed to be reasonable when the forecasts were made. Consequently, actual results may differ from the forecasts due to a variety of future factors. For details of the above forecasts, refer to "(4) Forecasts" under "1.
Overview of Operating Results" (page 6) of the Attached Materials.
[Attached Materials]
Index
1. Overview of Operating Results……………………………………………………………………………
2
(1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review ………………………………………
2
(2) Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review ………………………………………
5
(3) Overview of cash flows for the fiscal year under review ………………………………………………
