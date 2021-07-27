Log in
    7725   JP3152720003

INTER ACTION CORPORATION

(7725)
Inter Action : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 Japanese GAAP

07/27/2021
(% figures show year-on-yearchange)

Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. Should there be any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

July 12, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021

Listed company:

INTER ACTION Corporation

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Securities code:

7725

URL:

http://www.inter-action.co.jp

Representative:

Nobuo Kiji, CEO & President

Contact:

Kaori Kawaguchi, Chief, Business Planning Team

Telephone number:

+81-45-263-9220

Planned Date of General Shareholders' Meeting: August 25, 2021

Planned Commencement Date of Dividend Payments: August 26, 2021

Planned Filing Date of Securities Report: August 26, 2021

Preparation of explanatory materials for financial results: Yes

Holding of a briefing on financial results: Yes (For Institutional Investors, Analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 (June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

For the fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2021

6,627

(6.4)

1,751

12.6

1,748

13.1

1,159

15.4

May 31, 2020

7,083

(11.3)

1,555

(21.4)

1,545

(20.5)

1,004

(27.5)

(Note) Comprehensive income: the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: ¥1,185 million / 21.1%

the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020: ¥978 million / (28.2)%

Profit per share-

Profit to

Ordinary income

Operating

Profit per share

shareholders'

income to net

diluted

to assets

equity

sales

For the fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

May 31, 2021

105.61

13.7

16.2

26.4

May 31, 2020

91.94

13.2

15.2

22.0

(Reference) Equity method investment gain (loss): the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: (¥1 million)

the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020: (¥2 million)

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2021

11,564

9,038

78.2

821.96

As of May 31, 2020

10,005

7,872

78.7

720.15

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of May 31, 2021: ¥9,038 million As of May 31, 2020: ¥7,872 million

(% figures show year-on-yearchange)

(3) Consolidated cash flows

From Operating

From Investing

From Financing

Cash and Cash

Equivalents at End of

Activities

Activities

Activities

Fiscal Year

For the fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

May 31, 2021

2,369

(86)

28

7,211

May 31, 2020

1,164

(276)

(758)

4,873

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Ratio of Total

Total Amount

Dividend

Amount of

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

of Cash

Dividends to

Payout Ratio

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

year-

Total

Dividends

Shareholders'

(consolidated)

end

end

end

end

(annual)

Equity

(consolidated)

For the fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

May 31, 2020

0.00

18.00

18.00

202

19.6

2.6

May 31, 2021

0.00

20.00

20.00

225

18.9

2.6

For the fiscal year ending

May 31, 2022

0.00

20.00

20.00

18.5

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2022 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

6,803

2.6

1,871

6.8

1,806

3.3

1,189

2.6

108.14

(Note) The Company has implemented an ESOP and Directors' stock compensation plan both in the form of stock benefit trusts. Accordingly, profit per share is calculated based on the average number of shares during the fiscal year, excluding the number of treasury shares, which includes Inter Action stock held by the stock benefit ESOP trust accounts and Directors' compensation stock benefit trust accounts.

  1. Change in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of

consolidation): None

New: - (Company name:

) Excluded: - (Company name:

)

  1. Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than item (i) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  3. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2021

11,510,200 shares

As of May 31, 2020

11,510,200 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of May 31, 2021

514,513 shares

As of May 31, 2020

577,783 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during period

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2021

10,976,608 shares

Fiscal year ended May 31, 2020

10,927,129 shares

(Note) The Company has implemented an ESOP and Directors' stock compensation plan, both in the form of stock benefit trusts. Accordingly, treasury shares, as stated, include Inter Action stock held by the stock benefit ESOP trust accounts and Directors' compensation stock benefit trust accounts.

(Reference) Outline of non-consolidated business results

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 (June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated financial results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit

For the fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

May 31, 2021

4,574

(5.3)

1,779

23.3

1,818

10.3

1,263

12.6

May 31, 2020

4,832

(7.7)

1,443

(18.4)

1,648

(17.0)

1.121

(25.3)

Profit per share

Profit per share-diluted

For the fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

May 31, 2021

115.08

May 31, 2020

102.63

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of May 31, 2021

10,402

8,961

86.1

815.00

As of May 31, 2020

8,956

7,718

86.2

706.02

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of May 31, 2021: ¥8,961 million As of May 31, 2020: ¥7,718 million

  • The consolidated financial results are not subject to auditing by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    The above forecasts of consolidated financial results are based on certain assumptions on economic situation, market trends, etc. deemed to be reasonable when the forecasts were made. Consequently, actual results may differ from the forecasts due to a variety of future factors. For details of the above forecasts, refer to "(4) Forecasts" under "1.
    Overview of Operating Results" (page 6) of the Attached Materials.

[Attached Materials]

Index

1. Overview of Operating Results……………………………………………………………………………

2

(1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review ………………………………………

2

(2) Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review ………………………………………

5

(3) Overview of cash flows for the fiscal year under review ………………………………………………

5

(4) Forecasts ………………………………………………………………………………………………

6

2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards …………………………………………………

7

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ……………………………………………………………

8

(1) Consolidated balance sheets ……………………………………………………………………………

8

(2) Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income …………

10

(Consolidated statements of income) ………………………………………………………………

10

(Consolidated statements of comprehensive income) ………………………………………………

11

(3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ……………………………………………

12

(4) Consolidated statement of cash flows …………………………………………………………………

14

(5) Note regarding the consolidated financial statements …………………………………………………

15

(Notes on premise of going concern) …………………………………………………………………

15

(Additional information) ………………………………………………………………………………

15

(Segment information) ………………………………………………………………………………

15

(Information per share) ………………………………………………………………………………

17

(Significant subsequent events) ………………………………………………………………………

17

4. Supplementary explanation of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 …

18

(1) Status of production, orders and sales …………………………………………………………………

18

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inter Action Corporation published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
