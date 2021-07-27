Inter Action : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 Japanese GAAP

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. Should there be any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.

July 12, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021

Listed company: INTER ACTION Corporation Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Securities code: 7725 URL: http://www.inter-action.co.jp Representative: Nobuo Kiji, CEO & President Contact: Kaori Kawaguchi, Chief, Business Planning Team Telephone number: +81-45-263-9220

Planned Date of General Shareholders' Meeting: August 25, 2021

Planned Commencement Date of Dividend Payments: August 26, 2021

Planned Filing Date of Securities Report: August 26, 2021

Preparation of explanatory materials for financial results: Yes

Holding of a briefing on financial results: Yes (For Institutional Investors, Analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021 (June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent For the fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % May 31, 2021 6,627 (6.4) 1,751 12.6 1,748 13.1 1,159 15.4 May 31, 2020 7,083 (11.3) 1,555 (21.4) 1,545 (20.5) 1,004 (27.5) (Note) Comprehensive income: the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: ¥1,185 million / 21.1% the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020: ¥978 million / (28.2)% Profit per share- Profit to Ordinary income Operating Profit per share shareholders' income to net diluted to assets equity sales For the fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % May 31, 2021 105.61 － 13.7 16.2 26.4 May 31, 2020 91.94 － 13.2 15.2 22.0 (Reference) Equity method investment gain (loss): the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021: (¥1 million) the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020: (¥2 million)

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of May 31, 2021 11,564 9,038 78.2 821.96 As of May 31, 2020 10,005 7,872 78.7 720.15

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of May 31, 2021: ¥9,038 million As of May 31, 2020: ¥7,872 million