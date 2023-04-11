Inter Action : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2023
04/11/2023 | 03:17am EDT
Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation
Disclaimer: This is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of financial statements of the Company produced for your convenience. Since no auditor audited this report, officially only the Japanese version is assumed to be the summary of financial statements of the Company. This summary does not constitute any guarantee and the Company will not compensate any losses and/or damage stemming from actions taken based on these statements. Should there be any discrepancy between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version is assumed to be correct.
April 11, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2023
Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of a briefing on quarterly financial results: Yes (For Institutional Investors, Analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Cumulative Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2023 (June 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended
5,094
23.3
1,204
62.4
1,251
62.8
811
68.2
February 28, 2023
Nine months ended
4,131
(19.1)
741
(46.7)
768
(45.4)
482
(48.3)
February 28, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended February 28, 2023: ¥817 million / 69.7%
Nine months ended February 28, 2022: ¥481 million / (49.1)%
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended February 28, 2023
74.50
―
Nine months ended February 28, 2022
43.99
―
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of February 28, 2023
12,229
10,069
82.3
As of May 31, 2022
11,533
9,340
81.0
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of February 28, 2023: ¥10,069 million
As of May 31, 2022:
¥9,340 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended May 31, 2022
−
0.00
−
20.00
20.00
Fiscal year ending May 31, 2023
−
0.00
−
Fiscal year ending May 31, 2023
25.00
25.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Amendment to forecasts of dividends recently announced: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2023 (June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023)
(% figures show year-on-year change for the full year and quarter)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
6,735
11.9
1,524
34.8
1,576
31.8
999
31.3
91.72
(Note) 1. Amendment to forecasts of financial results recently announced: Yes
The Company has implemented an ESOP and Directors' stock compensation plan both in the form of stock benefit trusts. Accordingly, profit per share is calculated based on the average number of shares during the fiscal year, excluding the number of treasury shares, which includes Inter Action stock held by the stock benefit ESOP trust accounts and Directors' compensation stock benefit trust accounts.
The Board of Directors resolved, at the meeting held on April 11, 2023, on the purchase of treasury shares.
The effect of purchasing these shares is not reflected in "profit per share" in the Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results. Please refer to today's"Notice on Matters Decided Regarding the Purchase of Treasury Shares"for details of this purchase of treasury shares.
Notes
Change in significant subsidiaries during nine months ended February 28, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None
New: -
(Company name:
) Excluded: -
(Company name:
)
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than item (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
(Note) For details, refer to "(3) Note regarding the quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in
accounting policies)" under "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes" (page 8) of the
Attached Materials.
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2023
11,510,200 shares
As of May 31, 2022
11,510,200 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of February 28, 2023
601,007 shares
As of May 31, 2022
647,207 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during period
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023
10,890,862 shares
For the nine months ended February 28, 2022
10,964,962 shares
(Note) The Company has implemented an ESOP and Directors' stock compensation plan both in the form of stock benefit trusts. Accordingly, treasury shares, as stated, include Inter Action stock held by the stock benefit ESOP trust accounts and Directors' compensation stock benefit trust accounts.
Quarterly financial results are not subject to auditing by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The above forecasts of consolidated financial results are based on certain assumptions on economic situation, market trends, etc. deemed to be reasonable when the forecasts were made. Consequently, actual results may differ from the forecasts due to a variety of future factors. For details of the above forecasts, refer to "(3) Explanation of forward-looking information including consolidated earnings forecasts" under "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results" (page 2) of the Attached Materials.
[Attached Materials]
Index
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results…………………………………………………………………………………
2
(1) Explanation of consolidated operating results …………………………………………………………………………….
2
(2) Explanation of financial position ……………………………………………………………………………………….…
2
(3) Explanation of forward-looking information including consolidated earnings forecasts …………………………………
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes……………………………………………………………………
3. Supplementary explanation of consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023…. 12
(1) Status of orders …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 12
- 1 -
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
Explanation of consolidated operating results
Net sales and profits in the Inter Action Group's financial results for the first nine months of the consolidated fiscal year under review rose year on year.
The main reasons for increased net sales are solid sales of the products in the Internet of things related works segment and strong sales of the products in the promotion business of the Industry 4.0 segment.
The main reason for increased operating profit is strong sales of high-profit products in the Internet of things related works segment and the promotion business of the Industry 4.0 segment.
As a result of these business activities, the Inter Action Group's financial results for the first nine months of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows. Net sales rose by 23.3% to 5,094 million yen (compared with 4,131 million yen in the previous fiscal year); gross profit rose by 38.0% to 2,612 million yen (compared with 1,893 million yen in the previous fiscal year), largely due to increased net sales; operating profit rose by 62.4% to 1,204 million yen (compared with 741 million yen in the previous fiscal year); ordinary profit rose by 62.8% to 1,251 million yen (compared with 768 million yen in the previous fiscal year); and profit attributable to owners of parent excluding income taxes rose by 68.2% to 811 million yen (compared with 482 million yen of profit attributable to owners of parent in the previous fiscal year).
The overall performance of each business segment was as follows.
(Internet of things related works)
During the first nine months of the consolidated fiscal year under review, net sales to this segment's external customers rose by 22.4% year on year to 3,194 million yen (compared with 2,609 million yen in the previous fiscal year), and segment profit increased by 38.8% to 1,748 million yen (compared with 1,259 million yen in the previous fiscal year). This reflects strong sales of the highly profitable inspection illuminators for overseas customers.
(Environmental energy related works)
During the first nine months of the consolidated fiscal year under review, net sales to this segment's external customers rose by 9.9% to 550 million yen (compared with 501 million yen in the previous fiscal year), and segment loss was 32 million yen (profit of 3 million yen in the previous fiscal year). This is attributable to sluggish sales of high-profit maintenance projects, which continued from the second quarter, although the segment enjoyed robust sales of drying deodorizer main units with high unit price.
(Promotion business of Industry 4.0)
During the first nine months of the consolidated fiscal year under review, net sales to this segment's external customers rose by 32.2% to 1,348 million yen (compared with 1,020 million yen in the previous fiscal year), and the segment recorded a profit of 105 million yen (loss of 26 million yen in the previous fiscal year). This is attributable to strong sales of precision vibration isolation systems and solid gear testing systems.
Explanation of financial position
As of the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, net assets amounted to 12,229 million yen, an increase of 696 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Current assets amounted to 10,938 million yen, an increase of a 722 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This is mainly attributable to a 194 million yen increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a 633 million yen increase in work in process, and a 138 million yen increase in raw materials and supplies, despite a 462 million yen decline in electronically recorded monetary claims-operating.
Non-current assets amounted to 1,291 million yen, a decrease of 25 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
As of the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, liabilities amounted to 2,159 million yen, a decrease of 32 million yen compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
As of the end of the third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review, total assets amounted to 10,069 million yen, an increase of 728 million yen compared with the amount held at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This is mainly attributable to recording of profit attributable to owners of parent of 811 million yen and a 132 million yen decrease of treasury shares despite year-end dividends of 221 million yen in the previous fiscal year.
Inter Action Corporation published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:16:05 UTC.