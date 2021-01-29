Log in
Inter Cars S A : Current report No. 02 / 2021 Release dates for periodic reports in 2021

01/29/2021 | 09:34am EST
Text of the report

The Management Board of Inter Cars S.A. (the 'Company') hereby announces the planned issue dates of its periodic reports in 2021:

  • April 21st 2021 - 2020 Annual Report,
  • May 20th 2021 - Q1 2021 Quarterly Report,
  • September 9th 2021 - H1 2021 Half-Year Report,
  • November 18th 2021 - Q3 2021 Quarterly Report.

Further, in accordance with Par. 62.1 and 62.3 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018 (the 'Regulation'), the Company's Management Board announces that the consolidated quarterly reports and consolidated half-year report will also include quarterly separate financial information and half-year condensed separate financial statements, respectively. The annual report will be prepared and issued in both separate and consolidated form. As permitted by Par. 79.2 of the Regulation, the Company will not issue Q4 2020 and Q2 2021 quarterly reports.

Legal basis: Par. 80.1 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.

Legal basis

Art. 56.1.2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Persons representing the Company

  • Krzysztof Soszyński - Vice President of the Management Board
  • Piotr Zamora - Member of the Management Board
Inter Cars SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:33:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
