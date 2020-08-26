Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Inter Cars S.A.    CAR   PLINTCS00010

INTER CARS S.A.

(CAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inter Cars S A : Current report No. 18 / 2020 Resignation of Management Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 09:32am EDT

dziś, 11:04

Resignation of Management Board Member

Text of the report

The Management Board of Inter Cars S.A. (the "Company") announces that on August 26th 2020 the Company received a letter of resignation from a Member of the Company's Management Board Tomáš Kaštil, announcing his resignation from the position with effect from September 1st 2020.Mr Kaštil cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Mr Tomáš Kaštil has worked for the Group since 2004, co-creating the Inter Cars sales network on foreign markets, including in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. From 2013 to 2016, he was the Company's commercial proxy and from September 26th 2016 he served on the Company's Management Board.

In the Management Board, Mr Tomáš Kaštil was responsible for sales in selected foreign markets and for development of e-commerce sales.

Legal basis:
Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) - inside information; and Art. 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies, in conjunction with Par. 5.4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.

Legal basis

Art. 17.1 of MAR − Inside information

Persons representing the Company

  • Krzysztof Soszyński - Vice President of the Management Board
  • Jacek Piotrowiak - Commercial proxy

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inter Cars SA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 13:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTER CARS S.A.
09:32aINTER CARS S A : Current report No. 18 / 2020 Resignation of Management Board Me..
PU
05:27aINTER CARS S A : Raport bieżacy nr 18 / 2020 Rezygnacja Członka Zarz&#..
PU
08/10INTER CARS S A : Current report No. 17 / 2020 Monthly sales report of the Inter ..
PU
08/06INTER CARS S A : Raport bieżący nr 17 / 2020 Informacja o miesięc..
PU
06/02INTER CARS S.A. : quaterly earnings release
2019INTER CARS S A : Current report No. 30 / 2019 Resignation of a Management Board ..
PU
2019INTER CARS S A : Current report No. 25 / 2019 Monthly sales report of the Inter ..
PU
2019INTER CARS : Current report No. 24/ 2019 Termination of negotiations between Int..
PU
2019INTER CARS : Current report No. 22 / 2019 New date of issue of H1 2019 report
PU
2019INTER CARS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 698 M 2 335 M 2 335 M
Net income 2020 195 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 128 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 259 M 876 M 875 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 412
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart INTER CARS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Inter Cars S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTER CARS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 223,34 PLN
Last Close Price 230,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Ferraro Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Zamora Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Marek Klimczak Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Ploszajski Member-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Rusak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTER CARS S.A.12.20%876
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY-11.04%13 633
LKQ CORPORATION-11.09%9 658
BAPCOR LIMITED9.84%1 711
KMC (KUEI MENG) INTERNATIONAL INC.82.71%838
UNI-SELECT INC.-33.54%243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group