Inter Cars S A : Current report No. 18 / 2020 Resignation of Management Board Member

Resignation of Management Board Member

Text of the report

The Management Board of Inter Cars S.A. (the "Company") announces that on August 26th 2020 the Company received a letter of resignation from a Member of the Company's Management Board Tomáš Kaštil, announcing his resignation from the position with effect from September 1st 2020.Mr Kaštil cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Mr Tomáš Kaštil has worked for the Group since 2004, co-creating the Inter Cars sales network on foreign markets, including in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. From 2013 to 2016, he was the Company's commercial proxy and from September 26th 2016 he served on the Company's Management Board.

In the Management Board, Mr Tomáš Kaštil was responsible for sales in selected foreign markets and for development of e-commerce sales.

