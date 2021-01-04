Inter Cars S A : Current report No. 28 / 2020 Notification of shareholding change

The Management Board of Inter Cars S.A. of Warsaw (the ' Company') announces that on December 31st 2020 the Company received a notification of a change in the holding of Company shares from Mr Krzysztof Oleksowicz, reading as follows:

'Acting pursuant to Art. 69.1.2 in conjunction with Art. 69a.1.3 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies of July 29th 2005 (the ' Act '), I hereby notify you that, through a disposal by donation of 100% of shares in OK Automotive Investments B.V. with its registered office in the Netherlands, I indirectly, outside of a trading venue, disposed of 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) shares in Inter Cars S.A. (the ' Company '), representing 26.30% of the Company's share capital and conferring 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) voting rights at the Company's general meeting or 26.30% of total voting power. The donation agreement was executed and my holding of shares changed on December 31st 2020.

Prior to the change, I indirectly, i.e. through the subsidiary OK Automotive Investments B.V. with its registered office in the Netherlands, held 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) Company shares, representing 26.30% of the Company's share capital and conferring 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) voting rights at the Company's general meeting or 26.30% of total voting power.

Currently, I do not directly or indirectly hold any Company shares.

There are also no subsidiaries of mine which would hold any Company shares.

Furthermore, there are no persons referred to in Art. 87. 1.3c of the Act.

I hold no voting rights conferred by Company shares which would be counted in the manner provided for in Art. 69b.2−3 of the Act.'

Legal basis:

Art. 70.1 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

Persons representing the Company