MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Inter Cars S.A.    CAR   PLINTCS00010

INTER CARS S.A.

(CAR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inter Cars S A : Current report No. 28 / 2020 Notification of shareholding change

01/04/2021 | 11:30am EST
The Management Board of Inter Cars S.A. of Warsaw (the ' Company') announces that on December 31st 2020 the Company received a notification of a change in the holding of Company shares from Mr Krzysztof Oleksowicz, reading as follows:

'Acting pursuant to Art. 69.1.2 in conjunction with Art. 69a.1.3 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies of July 29th 2005 (the ' Act '), I hereby notify you that, through a disposal by donation of 100% of shares in OK Automotive Investments B.V. with its registered office in the Netherlands, I indirectly, outside of a trading venue, disposed of 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) shares in Inter Cars S.A. (the ' Company '), representing 26.30% of the Company's share capital and conferring 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) voting rights at the Company's general meeting or 26.30% of total voting power. The donation agreement was executed and my holding of shares changed on December 31st 2020.

Prior to the change, I indirectly, i.e. through the subsidiary OK Automotive Investments B.V. with its registered office in the Netherlands, held 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) Company shares, representing 26.30% of the Company's share capital and conferring 3,726,721 (three million, seven hundred and twenty-six thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one) voting rights at the Company's general meeting or 26.30% of total voting power.

Currently, I do not directly or indirectly hold any Company shares.

There are also no subsidiaries of mine which would hold any Company shares.

Furthermore, there are no persons referred to in Art. 87. 1.3c of the Act.

I hold no voting rights conferred by Company shares which would be counted in the manner provided for in Art. 69b.2−3 of the Act.'

Legal basis:

Art. 70.1 of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

Persons representing the Company

  • Krzysztof Soszyński - Vice President of the Management Board
  • Piotr Zamora - Member of the Management Board
Disclaimer

Inter Cars SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 16:29:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 757 M 2 366 M 2 366 M
Net income 2020 208 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 128 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 344 M 897 M 903 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 309
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart INTER CARS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Inter Cars S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTER CARS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 231,14 PLN
Last Close Price 236,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph A. Ferraro Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Zamora Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Marek Klimczak Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Ploszajski Member-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Rusak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTER CARS S.A.15.12%897
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY0.00%14 488
LKQ CORPORATION0.00%10 725
BAPCOR LIMITED0.00%2 033
KMC (KUEI MENG) INTERNATIONAL INC.0.00%776
UNI-SELECT INC.0.00%270
