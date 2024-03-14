We kindly inform that on 14 March 2024 (Thursday) at 1:00 p.m. there will be telephone conference regarding summary of financial results of Inter Cars SA for 4Q2023.

Conference details:

Date: 03/14/2024

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Telephone number : 22 295 38 40

Meeting no: 692 773 57#



How to start a conference:

1. Call 22 295 38 40

2. Follow the voice prompt in the handset: press 1 and # to continue in Polish

3. Enter the access code or the meeting number and confirm with a cross: 692 773 57#

4. The system asks for the participant code, if you do not know it, press the hash: here press #

Second possibility to join the conference via the Microsoft Teams application

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 395 772 444 071

Passcode: ch3Xnx

Additionally, we invite You to a teleconference in English on March 14, 2024 (Thursday) at 2:00 p.m.

Conference details: Date: 03/14/2024 Time: 2 :00 p.m. Telephone number : 22 295 38 40 Meeting no: 711 665 54#

How to start a conference: 1. Call 22 295 38 40 2. Follow the voice prompt in the handset: press 1 and # to continue in Polish 3. Enter the access code or the meeting number and confirm with a cross: 711 665 54# 4. The system asks for the participant code, if you do not know it, press the hash: here press # Second possibility to join the conference via the Microsoft Teams application Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 327 662 096 81 Passcode: Q8Q23E

The conference will be later made available on our website for investors.

On behalf of the Management Board and Financial Director of Inter Cars SA you are all invited warmly to take part in the telephone conference.

