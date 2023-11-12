10 November 2023, 16:14
We kindly inform that on 22 November 2023 (Wednesday) at 10:00 a.m. there will be telephone conference regarding summary of financial results of Inter Cars SA for 3Q2023.
Conference details:
Date: 11/22/2023
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Telephone number : 22 295 38 40
Meeting no: 282 513 509#
How to start a conference:
1. Call 22 295 38 40
2. Follow the voice prompt in the handset: press 1 and # to continue in Polish
3. Enter the access code or the meeting number and confirm with a cross: 282 513 509#
4. The system asks for the participant code, if you do not know it, press the hash: here press #
Second possibility to join the conference via the Microsoft Teams application
Click here to join the meeting
The conference will be later made available on our website for investors.
On behalf of the Management Board and Financial Director of Inter Cars SA you are all invited warmly to take part in the telephone conference.back
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Inter Cars SA published this content on 10 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2023 23:10:06 UTC.