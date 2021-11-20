Inter Cars S A : Invitation to a conference call - 23 November 2021

We kindly inform that on 23 November 2021 (Wednesday) at 12:00 o'clock there will be telephone conference regarding summary of financial results of Inter Cars SA for 3Q of 2021.

We kindly inform that on 23 November 2021 (Wednesday) at 12:00 o'clock there will be telephone conference regarding summary of financial results of Inter Cars SA for 3Q2021.

Conference details:

Date: 11/23/2021

Time: 12 a.m.

Telephone number : 22 295 38 40

Meeting no: 997 220 934 #

How to start a conference:

1. Call 22 295 38 40

2. Follow the voice prompt in the handset: press 1 and # to continue in Polish

3. Enter the access code or the meeting number and confirm with a cross: 997 220 934#

4. The system asks for the participant code, if you do not know it, press the hash: here press #

Second possibility to join the conference via the Microsoft Teams application

The conference will be later made available on our website for investors.

On behalf of the Management Board and Financial Director of Inter Cars SA you are all invited warmly to take part in the telephone conference.