We kindly inform that on 28 May 2024 (Tuesday) at 1:00 p.m. there will be telephone conference regarding summary of financial results of Inter Cars SA for 1Q2023.

Conference details:

Date: 05/28/2024

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Telephone number : 22 295 38 40

Meeting no: 103 914 969#



How to start a conference:

1. Call 22 295 38 40

2. Follow the voice prompt in the handset: press 1 and # to continue in Polish

3. Enter the access code or the meeting number and confirm with a cross: 103 914 969#

4. The system asks for the participant code, if you do not know it, press the hash: here press #

Second possibility to join the conference via the Microsoft Teams application

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 318 817 197 115

Passcode: fWKm9G

Additionally, we invite You to a teleconference in English on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) at 2:00 p.m.

Conference details: Date: 05/14/2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. Telephone number : 22 295 38 40 Meeting no: 834 736 994#

How to start a conference: 1. Call 22 295 38 40 2. Follow the voice prompt in the handset: press 1 and # to continue in Polish 3. Enter the access code or the meeting number and confirm with a cross:834 736 994# 4. The system asks for the participant code, if you do not know it, press the hash: here press # Second possibility to join the conference via the Microsoft Teams application Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 311 029 562 841 Passcode: TyBey9

The conference will be later made available on our website for investors.

On behalf of the Management Board and Financial Director of Inter Cars SA you are all invited warmly to take part in the telephone conference.

