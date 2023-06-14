PCI Security Standards Council Selects Inter&Co for its 2023-2025 Board of Advisors

Inter is the only Brazilian bank represented among 52 of the world’s leading companies in the payments space

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, Inc (Inter), (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Super App which provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers, has been selected to the 2023-2025 Board of Advisors for the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), the global forum working with organizations around the world to increase the protection of payment data and ensure industry security standards.



The board seat will be held by a representative from Inter, one of Inter&Co’s subsidiaries, and this appointment signifies the sole Brazilian bank on the board of advisors. The PCI SSC Board of Advisors is comprised of some of the world’s leading payments stakeholders from all sectors, including Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Bank of America, and PayPal. The PCI SSC was originally founded in 2006 by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, and JCB – five of the largest credit card brands in the world.

The board is now comprised of 52 companies, an expansion due to the dynamic needs of the payments industry, and all advisors beginning their term on June 1st hold the voting power to shape new standards and revisions.

“We are thrilled to be elected to the PCI SSC,” said Inter COO Ray Chalub. “Our pivotal role in revolutionizing the Brazillian banking system through technology and superior customer experience has placed us strategically among some of the top global payment players. Our participation on this board will be instrumental as we discuss and shape the forthcoming trends within our industry.”

Inter's seat on the PCI SSC Board of Advisors will be held by Information Technology Manager Lucas Gontijo, an executive who has worked previously with PCI for the certification of Inter's card products. He also held a seat on the PCI SSC regional board in 2022.

“Joining this global board is a unique opportunity to not only actively contribute to the development of the card payment industry, but also define its future,” said Inter IT Manager Lucas Gontijo. “It will allow us to leverage our experience and prior track record to influence standards, priorities, and necessary developments to ensure much more security in payment methods.”

The first meeting of the new term is scheduled for June 26, 2023, in Washington DC. To view the full list of PCI SSC Board of Advisors and global companies, visit PCI SSC Leadership Team.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

