(Alliance News) - Bertolotti Spa announced Tuesday that its board of directors has approved, inter alia, the opening of a branch office in the French territory, located in Chevilly-Larue, Val de Marne, and the establishment of a new subsidiary in India, as part of its global growth strategy and the acceleration of its ongoing development.

The opening of a branch in Chevilly-Larue, near Paris, "represents a significant step for Bertolotti in consolidating its presence in the international market. The strategic location of the new office will enable the company to more effectively serve clients in the French territory and French-speaking countries and to seize new business opportunities in the European area."

Concurrently with the opening of the Paris branch office, the board also ordered the divestment of the Nice office, which is no longer operational.

As for the Indian-registered subsidiary, the share capital will be held by at least two partners: Bertolotti will hold a 99.99 percent stake, while the remaining 0.01 percent of the share capital will be held directly by the company's chairman and CEO Luca Barneschi.

The establishment of the foreign-registered subsidiary "will allow the group to operate more effectively in the Indian market, with commercial advantages arising from local legislation," the statement said.

The company thus "underscores its commitment to providing innovative and high-quality solutions globally. India represents, in fact, a market for Bertolotti, characterized by a growing economy and strong development potential."

