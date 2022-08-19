Inter : Conversion of the Level I BDRs into the Level II BDRs - Form 6-K

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, August 19, 2022. Inter & Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: INTR; B3: INBR31) (" Inter&Co ") announces that the securities and exchange commission of Brazil, Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (" CVM ") and the Brazilian stock exchange B3 - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão (" B3 ") have approved the conversion of the current Level I Sponsored BDRs Program of Inter&Co (" Level I BDRs ") to a Level II Sponsored BDRs Program (" Level II BDRs "). The conversion of the Level I BDRs into the Level II BDRs will be held by B3 automatically, 3 (three) business days after this disclosure - therefore, on August, 25, 2022.

The BDRs conversion takes place after the registration of Inter&Co as a foreign issuer with the CVM, reinforcing Inter&Co's commitment to the disclosure regime regulated by the CVM and the implementation of continuous governance improvements.

Additional information may be obtained from Inter&Co's Investor Relations Department, e-mail address ri@bancointer.com.br, or on Inter&Co's website (https://ri.bancointer.com.br/en/).

SANTIAGO HORACIO STEL

Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer