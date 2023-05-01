Inter : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K

Notice to the Market
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 28th, 2023, Inter & Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: INTR; B3: INBR32) ("Inter&Co" or "Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market that it has filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request to Inter's Investor Relations Department at ri@bancointer.com.br.
Santiago Horacio Stel
Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer
1
Disclaimer
Inter & Co. Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:19:01 UTC.