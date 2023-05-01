Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inter & Co, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTR   KYG4R20B1074

INTER & CO, INC.

(INTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-28 pm EDT
1.750 USD   +2.94%
06:20aInter : Notice to Shareholders Annual General Meeting Held on April 28, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06:20aInter : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K
PU
04/04Inter : Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inter : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K

05/01/2023 | 06:20am EDT
Notice to the Market
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 28th, 2023, Inter & Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: INTR; B3: INBR32) ("Inter&Co" or "Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market that it has filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
The report is available on our Investor Relations website, at https://ri.bancointer.com.br/, and on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov.
Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request to Inter's Investor Relations Department at ri@bancointer.com.br.
Santiago Horacio Stel
Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer
1

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inter & Co. Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 779 M 954 M 954 M
Net income 2023 275 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 3 521 M 703 M 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart INTER & CO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inter & Co, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,75 $
Average target price 3,71 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Vitor N. Menin Teixeira de Souza Chief Executive Officer
Helena Lopes Caldeira Chief Financial Officer
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Chairman
Alexandre Riccio de Oliveira Vice President-Technology, Operations & Finance
Guilherme Ximenes de Almeida Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTER & CO, INC.-26.16%703
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%405 245
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.59%233 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 735
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 548
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%149 588
