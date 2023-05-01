Inter : Notice to the Market - Form 6-K

Notice to the Market

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, April 28th, 2023, Inter & Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: INTR; B3: INBR32) ("Inter&Co" or "Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market that it has filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.

The report is available on our Investor Relations website, at https://ri.bancointer.com.br/, and on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, by making a request to Inter's Investor Relations Department at ri@bancointer.com.br.

Santiago Horacio Stel

Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer

