  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFEC   TH0110010Y08

INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IFEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Inter Far East Energy Public : Notification of the progress of the Bankruptcy Case

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 17:58:08
Headline
Notification of the progress of the Bankruptcy Case
Symbol
IFEC
Source
IFEC
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2020 511 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2020 -959 M -29,0 M -29,0 M
Net Debt 2020 6 683 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 707 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 73,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tavich Taychanavakul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harn Chiocharn Vice Chairman & Deputy CEO-General Operations
Pranom Kowinwipat Independent Director
Pichit Sinpatanasakul Independent Director
Adul Khao La-or Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%21
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.14%157 334
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.23%81 698
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.13%72 742
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.11%67 609
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.65%66 628