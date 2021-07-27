Log in
    IPAR   US4583341098

INTER PARFUMS, INC.

(IPAR)
Inter Parfums, Inc. : Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Release for Monday, August 9th and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 10th

07/27/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021 after the close of the stock market.

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results and business developments at 11:00 am ET, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations section. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at Inter Parfums’ website.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.:

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 777 M - -
Net income 2021 64,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 2 442 M 2 442 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 396
Free-Float 42,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 77,16 $
Average target price 80,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Madar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Bénacin Vice Chairman & President
Russell Greenberg Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Albert Bensoussan-Torres Independent Director
Francois Heilbronn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTER PARFUMS, INC.27.56%2 442
L'ORÉAL23.39%253 948
KAO CORPORATION-14.32%29 261
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED7.88%27 633
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.14.53%16 004
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION15.05%12 530