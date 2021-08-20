Inter Pipeline : Brookfield gets 65.6% stake of Inter Pipeline in $6.7 takeover bid

The move brings to an end a five-month bidding war for the Canadian firm, as the tendered shares exceed the minimum level of 55% of shares not already owned or controlled by Brookfield.

Brookfield said it will now own 68.9% shares of Inter Pipeline, which it intends to take private.

Inter Pipeline had recommended that its investors accept Brookfield's revised C$8.58-billion ($6.69 billion) offer of cash or shares after walking away from a deal with rival Pembina Pipeline Corp.

The infrastructure fund and Pembina were bidding for Inter amid a rebound in oil prices and energy stocks from last year's pandemic downturn.

Brookfield's revised offer gives IPL shareholders either cash of C$20 a share or 0.25 of a Brookfield Infrastructure share.

Bloomberg news had first reported https://bloom.bg/3D3UGDA that Brookfield secured sufficient backing from IPL shareholders to push ahead with the offer.

($1=1.2821 Canadian dollars)

