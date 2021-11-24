Log in
    IRO   CA4583541079

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.

(IRO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/23 05:00:00 pm
0.49 CAD   --.--%
Inter Rock Minerals : Financial Statements 2021 Q3

11/24/2021 | 11:00am EST
Condensed Consolidated Interim

Financial Statements

Unaudited

Expressed in United States dollars

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.

November 24, 2021

1

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

As at

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

UNAUDITED

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

2,401

2,072

Accounts receivable

5,183

6,353

Inventories

6

3,506

2,535

Prepaid expenses and other assets

866

584

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

11,956

11,544

Non-current assets

Properties, plant and equipment

7

7,437

6,397

Intangible assets

8

1,445

1,691

Goodwill

8

1,809

1,809

TOTAL ASSETS

22,647

21,441

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,669

4,786

Current portion of long term debt

9

2,030

2,598

Current portion of lease obligations

10

463

561

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

7,162

7,945

Non-current liabilities

Long term debt

9

2,256

1,434

Lease obligations

10

728

999

Deferred income tax liability

294

294

Asset retirement obligation

11

75

75

Series A preferred shares

12

3,417

3,417

TOTAL LIABILITIES

13,932

14,164

Equity

Share capital

13

5,791

5,794

Contributed surplus

315

315

Retained earnings

2,609

1,168

TOTAL EQUITY

8,715

7,277

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

22,647

21,441

Financial Commitments (Note 19)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for outstanding shares and per share amounts)

UNAUDITED

REVENUE

Note

5,17

For the three months ended September 30, September 30,

2021 2020

$$

16,609 12,067

For the nine months ended September 30, September 30,

2021 2020

$$

52,318 40,931

COST OF SALES

Operating costs

5

13,983

9,474

44,654

33,824

GROSS PROFIT

2,626

2,593

7,664

7,107

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative

5

1,639

1,319

4,832

4,163

Amortization and depletion

7

348

341

1,011

1,023

Amortization of intangible assets

8

82

82

246

246

INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS

557

851

1,575

1,675

FINANCING COSTS

Gain on debt forgiveness

9

-

-

(318)

-

Interest on Series A preferred shares

12

28

28

56

28

Interest on debt and lease obligations

9,10

65

77

196

242

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

464

746

1,641

1,405

INCOME TAXES

Current

97

77

200

127

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

367

669

1,441

1,278

Basic income per share

14

0.02

0.03

0.06

0.06

Diluted income per share

14

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.03

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

Basic

22,312,811

22,438,811

22,312,811

22,438,811

Diluted

39,449,811

39,575,791

39,449,811

39,575,791

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

As at and for the periods ended September 30th

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

Share

Capital

Contributed

Retained

(Note 13)

Surplus

Earnings

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

5,864

315

(610)

5,569

Shares purchased for cancellation

(60)

-

-

(60)

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

1,278

1,278

BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

5,804

315

668

6,787

Balance, December 31, 2020

5,794

315

1,168

7,277

Shares purchased for cancellation

(3)

-

-

(3)

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

1,441

1,441

BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

5,791

315

2,609

8,715

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 15:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
