Inter Rock Minerals : Financial Statements 2021 Q3
11/24/2021 | 11:00am EST
Condensed Consolidated Interim
Financial Statements
Unaudited
Expressed in United States dollars
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.
November 24, 2021
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
As at
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
UNAUDITED
September 30,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
2,401
2,072
Accounts receivable
5,183
6,353
Inventories
6
3,506
2,535
Prepaid expenses and other assets
866
584
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
11,956
11,544
Non-current assets
Properties, plant and equipment
7
7,437
6,397
Intangible assets
8
1,445
1,691
Goodwill
8
1,809
1,809
TOTAL ASSETS
22,647
21,441
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,669
4,786
Current portion of long term debt
9
2,030
2,598
Current portion of lease obligations
10
463
561
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,162
7,945
Non-current liabilities
Long term debt
9
2,256
1,434
Lease obligations
10
728
999
Deferred income tax liability
294
294
Asset retirement obligation
11
75
75
Series A preferred shares
12
3,417
3,417
TOTAL LIABILITIES
13,932
14,164
Equity
Share capital
13
5,791
5,794
Contributed surplus
315
315
Retained earnings
2,609
1,168
TOTAL EQUITY
8,715
7,277
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
22,647
21,441
Financial Commitments (Note 19)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net and Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for outstanding shares and per share amounts)
UNAUDITED
REVENUE
Note
5,17
For the three months ended September 30, September 30,
2021 2020
$$
16,609 12,067
For the nine months ended September 30, September 30,
2021 2020
$$
52,318 40,931
COST OF SALES
Operating costs
5
13,983
9,474
44,654
33,824
GROSS PROFIT
2,626
2,593
7,664
7,107
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
5
1,639
1,319
4,832
4,163
Amortization and depletion
7
348
341
1,011
1,023
Amortization of intangible assets
8
82
82
246
246
INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS
557
851
1,575
1,675
FINANCING COSTS
Gain on debt forgiveness
9
-
-
(318)
-
Interest on Series A preferred shares
12
28
28
56
28
Interest on debt and lease obligations
9,10
65
77
196
242
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
464
746
1,641
1,405
INCOME TAXES
Current
97
77
200
127
NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
367
669
1,441
1,278
Basic income per share
14
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.06
Diluted income per share
14
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.03
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding
Basic
22,312,811
22,438,811
22,312,811
22,438,811
Diluted
39,449,811
39,575,791
39,449,811
39,575,791
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
As at and for the periods ended September 30th
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
Share
Capital
Contributed
Retained
(Note 13)
Surplus
Earnings
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
5,864
315
(610)
5,569
Shares purchased for cancellation
(60)
-
-
(60)
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
1,278
1,278
BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
5,804
315
668
6,787
Balance, December 31, 2020
5,794
315
1,168
7,277
Shares purchased for cancellation
(3)
-
-
(3)
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
1,441
1,441
BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
5,791
315
2,609
8,715
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
