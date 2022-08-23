Inter Rock Minerals : Financial Statements 2022 Q2

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.

August 23, 2022