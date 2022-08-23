Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IRO   CA4583541079

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.

(IRO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:53 2022-08-23 pm EDT
0.5500 CAD   +14.58%
05:18pINTER ROCK MINERALS : Financial Statements 2022 Q2
PU
05:08pINTER ROCK MINERALS : Management's Discussion & Analysis 2022 Q2
PU
05/26Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inter Rock Minerals : Financial Statements 2022 Q2

08/23/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited

Expressed in United States dollars

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.

August 23, 2022

1

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

UNAUDITED

Note

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

4,929

2,266

Accounts receivable

10,129

5,161

Inventories

7

2,382

1,624

Prepaid expenses and other assets

692

1,110

Assets held for sale

-

6,595

Total Current Assets

18,132

16,756

Non-current assets

Deferred tax asset

-

262

Properties, plant and equipment

8

2,395

2,354

Intangible assets

9

1,207

1,368

Goodwill

9

1,808

1,808

Total Assets

23,542

22,548

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,916

4,345

Current portion of long term debt

10

682

1,316

Current portion of lease obligations

11

269

330

Liabilities held for sale

-

3,837

Total Current Liabilities

10,867

9,828

Non-current liabilities

Long term debt

10

6

280

Lease obligations

11

321

422

Deferred tax liability

672

-

Asset retirement obligation

12

26

26

Series A preferred shares

13

3,417

3,417

Total Liabilities

15,309

13,973

Equity

Share capital

14

5,791

5,791

Contributed surplus

315

315

Retained earnings

2,127

2,469

Total Equity

8,233

8,575

Total Liabilities and Equity

23,542

22,548

Financial Commitments (Note 20)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for outstanding shares and per share amounts)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

UNAUDITED

Note

(restated)

(restated)

$

$

$

$

REVENUE

6,18

24,173

16,878

41,726

33,749

COST OF SALES

Operating costs

6

21,422

14,665

36,764

29,526

GROSS PROFIT

2,751

2,213

4,962

4,223

OPERATING EXPENSES

Gain on sale of asset

5

220

-

(393)

-

Selling, general and administrative

6

1,566

1,455

3,222

2,670

Amortization and depletion

8

155

136

295

269

Amortization of intangible assets

9

80

82

161

164

INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS

730

540

1,677

1,120

FINANCING COSTS

Gain on debt forgiveness

-

(318)

-

(318)

Interest on Series A preferred shares

13

34

28

34

28

Interest on debt and lease obligations

10,11

20

44

52

88

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

676

786

1,591

1,322

INCOME TAXES

Current

307

73

382

103

307

73

382

103

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

369

713

1,209

1,219

NET (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)

FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

5

-

(45)

-

(145)

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

369

668

1,209

1,074

Basic income per share

15

0.02

0.03

0.05

0.05

Diluted income per share

15

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.03

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

22,303,311

22,312,811

22,303,311

22,312,811

Diluted

39,440,291

39,449,811

39,440,291

39,449,811

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

Share

Capital

Contributed

Retained

(Note 14)

Surplus

Earnings

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2020

5,794

315

1,168

7,277

Net income and comprehensive income

(2)

-

-

(2)

Shares purchased for cancellation

-

406

406

Balance, June 30, 2021

5,792

315

1,574

7,681

Balance, December 31, 2021

5,791

315

2,469

8,575

Prior year cumulative subsidiary losses

-

-

(1,551)

(1,551)

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

1,209

1,209

Balance, June 30, 2022

5,791

315

2,127

8,233

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 21:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
