Inter Rock Minerals : Financial Statements 2022 Q2

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.
August 23, 2022
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
UNAUDITED
Note
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
4,929
2,266
Accounts receivable
10,129
5,161
Inventories
7
2,382
1,624
Prepaid expenses and other assets
692
1,110
Assets held for sale
-
6,595
Total Current Assets
18,132
16,756
Non-current assets
Deferred tax asset
-
262
Properties, plant and equipment
8
2,395
2,354
Intangible assets
9
1,207
1,368
Goodwill
9
1,808
1,808
Total Assets
23,542
22,548
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,916
4,345
Current portion of long term debt
10
682
1,316
Current portion of lease obligations
11
269
330
Liabilities held for sale
-
3,837
Total Current Liabilities
10,867
9,828
Non-current liabilities
Long term debt
10
6
280
Lease obligations
11
321
422
Deferred tax liability
672
-
Asset retirement obligation
12
26
26
Series A preferred shares
13
3,417
3,417
Total Liabilities
15,309
13,973
Equity
Share capital
14
5,791
5,791
Contributed surplus
315
315
Retained earnings
2,127
2,469
Total Equity
8,233
8,575
Total Liabilities and Equity
23,542
22,548
Financial Commitments (Note 20)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net and Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for outstanding shares and per share amounts)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
UNAUDITED
Note
(restated)
(restated)
$
$
$
$
REVENUE
6,18
24,173
16,878
41,726
33,749
COST OF SALES
Operating costs
6
21,422
14,665
36,764
29,526
GROSS PROFIT
2,751
2,213
4,962
4,223
OPERATING EXPENSES
Gain on sale of asset
5
220
-
(393)
-
Selling, general and administrative
6
1,566
1,455
3,222
2,670
Amortization and depletion
8
155
136
295
269
Amortization of intangible assets
9
80
82
161
164
INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS
730
540
1,677
1,120
FINANCING COSTS
Gain on debt forgiveness
-
(318)
-
(318)
Interest on Series A preferred shares
13
34
28
34
28
Interest on debt and lease obligations
10,11
20
44
52
88
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
676
786
1,591
1,322
INCOME TAXES
Current
307
73
382
103
307
73
382
103
NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
369
713
1,209
1,219
NET (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
5
-
(45)
-
(145)
NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
369
668
1,209
1,074
Basic income per share
15
0.02
0.03
0.05
0.05
Diluted income per share
15
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.03
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
22,303,311
22,312,811
22,303,311
22,312,811
Diluted
39,440,291
39,449,811
39,440,291
39,449,811
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
Share
Capital
Contributed
Retained
(Note 14)
Surplus
Earnings
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2020
5,794
315
1,168
7,277
Net income and comprehensive income
(2)
-
-
(2)
Shares purchased for cancellation
-
406
406
Balance, June 30, 2021
5,792
315
1,574
7,681
Balance, December 31, 2021
5,791
315
2,469
8,575
Prior year cumulative subsidiary losses
-
-
(1,551)
(1,551)
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
1,209
1,209
Balance, June 30, 2022
5,791
315
2,127
8,233
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
