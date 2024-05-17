Consolidated Financial Statements
Expressed in United States dollars
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.
May 16, 2024
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
As at
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
UNAUDITED
Note
2024
2023
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
5,251
4,603
Accounts receivable
10,796
13,216
Inventories
7
2,021
1,904
Prepaid expenses and other assets
966
1,131
Total Current Assets
19,034
20,854
Non-current assets
Investment
5
618
543
Properties, plant and equipment
8
4,090
3,615
Intangible assets
9
643
724
Goodwill
9
1,808
1,808
Total Assets
26,193
27,544
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,254
11,520
Current portion of long term debt
10
478
221
Current portion of lease obligations
11
264
294
Total Current Liabilities
9,996
12,035
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
10
564
292
Lease obligations
11
513
569
Asset retirement obligation
12
33
33
Deferred tax liability
454
454
Series A preferred shares
13
3,417
3,417
Total Liabilities
14,977
16,800
Equity
Share capital
14
5,616
5,621
Contributed surplus
315
315
Retained earnings
5,285
4,808
Total Equity
11,216
10,744
Total Liabilities and Equity
26,193
27,544
Financial Commitments (Note 19)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net and Comprehensive Income For the three months ended
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for outstanding shares and per share amounts)
March 31,
March 31,
UNAUDITED
Note
2024
2023
$
$
REVENUE
6
27,305
22,058
COST OF SALES
Operating costs
6
24,210
19,252
GROSS PROFIT
3,095
2,806
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
6
2,249
1,691
Amortization and depletion
8
161
162
Amortization of intangible assets
9
81
81
INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS
604
872
FINANCING COSTS
Interest on debt and lease obligations
10,11
27
15
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
577
857
INCOME TAXES
Current
16
100
200
100
NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
477
657
Basic income per share
15
0.02
0.03
Diluted income per share
15
0.01
0.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
21,961,811
22,303,311
Diluted
39,098,791
39,440,291
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
As at and for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
Share
Capital
Contributed
Retained
UNAUDITED
(Note 14)
Surplus
Earnings
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2022
5,791
315
3,038
9,144
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
657
657
Balance, March 31, 2023
5,791
315
3,695
9,801
Balance, December 31, 2023
5,621
315
4,808
10,744
Shares purchased for cancellation
(5)
-
-
(5)
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
477
477
Balance, March 31, 2024
5,616
315
5,285
11,216
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
March 31,
March 31,
UNAUDITED
Note
2024
2023
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATIONS
Net income
477
657
Items not affecting cash
Amortization and depletion
161
162
Amortization of intangible assets
81
81
Interest expense
27
15
746
915
Net changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
2,420
907
Inventories
(117)
385
Prepaid expenses
165
(97)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(2,193)
(1,230)
Cash generated by operating activities
1,021
880
INVESTING
Purchase of properties, plant and equipment
8
(636)
(228)
Investment
5
(75)
(542)
Cash used in investing activities
(711)
(770)
FINANCING
Interest paid
(27)
(15)
Interest on Series A preferred shares
14
(73)
-
Proceeds from financing
10
529
-
Repayment of long term debt
10
-
(271)
Repayment of lease obligations
11
(86)
(76)
Shares purchased for cancellation
(5)
-
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
338
(362)
Net change in cash
648
(252)
Cash, beginning of the period
4,603
3,048
Cash, end of the period
5,251
2,796
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. ("Inter-Rock" or the "Company") is domiciled in Canada and is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Company's office is located at 2 Toronto Street, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2B6, Canada. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IRO".
Inter-Rock owns two operating businesses: Papillon Agricultural Company Inc. ("Papillon") and MIN-AD, Inc. ("MIN-AD"). Papillon is a U.S. based marketer and distributor of toll manufactured premium dairy feed nutritional supplements, including MIN-AD's products. MIN-AD is engaged in the production and marketing of high purity dolomite and clay, primarily to the animal feed industry in the United States.
2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
2.1 Statement of compliance
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with IAS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
2.2 Basis of measurement
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value, as explained in the accounting policies set out in Note 3 of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
2.3 Basis of consolidation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following wholly-owned subsidiaries:
Name of subsidiary
Country of Incorporation
Ownership
Secret Pass Gold, Inc.
United States
100%
MIN-AD, Inc.
United States
100%
Papillon Agricultural Company, Inc.
United States
100%
2.4 Functional currency and currency of presentation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company and all its subsidiaries. Transactions denominated in currencies other than the functional currency are recorded in the functional currency using the spot rate on the transaction date, and revalued using the exchange rate in effect at the end of each reporting date. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities are translated at the historical rate. Exchange gains and losses are included in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income for the period.
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)
3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements reflect the accounting policies applied by the Company in its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's material accounting policies are presented in Note 3 in the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
4. CRITICAL JUDGMENTS AND ESTIMATES
The preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual results could differ from these estimates.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements reflect the judgements and estimates outlined by the Company in Note 4 of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
5. INVESTMENT
In February 2023, the Company provided a convertible loan to a private Swiss company ("Embion") in the amount of CHF 500,000. Embion is a start-up company developing a novel catalytic process to break down waste biomass, such as brewer's grains. The process can be adapted to convert certain carbohydrates that can be utilized by bacteria in the gastrointestinal tracts of animals.
The convertible loan is non-interest bearing and has a maturity date of February 28, 2025. The loan will automatically convert to shares of Embion at the earlier of the maturity date and the completion by Embion of a financing of a minimum of CHF 1,500,000. The conversion rate will be based on the lower of (a) a 50% discount from the pre-money valuation of Embion in the financing and (b) CHF 5.59 per share.
Due to the fact that the convertible loan automatically converts to equity, the instrument is valued as an equity investment in shares of Embion. The value of the investment is adjusted for inputs at the valuation date based on the most recent financing round economics, if applicable.
In January 2024, the Company made an additional non-interest bearing loan of CHF 65,000. The second tranche was provided under the same terms and conditions as the original loan.
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)
6. SUBSIDIARIES AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS
Inter-Rock has two operating businesses. Each business is an operating segment for financial reporting purposes. Certain costs are managed on a consolidated basis and are therefore not reflected in segment income. Operating segments of the Company are as follows:
Name of subsidiary
Country of Incorporation
Ownership
MIN-AD, Inc.
United States
100%
Papillon Agricultural Company, Inc.
United States
100%
The Company's management evaluates the performance of these segments and allocates resources to them based on certain performance measures.
Segment earnings correspond to each business' earnings from operations. The Company's management reporting system evaluates performance based on a number of factors; however, the primary profitability measure is the earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization, net financing income or expense and income taxes ("EBITDA").
Segment operating results are as follows:
Period ended March 31, 2024
MIN-AD
Papillon
Other
Eliminations
Total
REVENUE
Internal sales
1,061
41
240
(1,342)
-
External sales
1,034
26,271
-
-
27,305
COST OF SALES
Operating costs
1,543
23,728
-
(1,061)
24,210
GROSS PROFIT
552
2,584
240
(281)
3,095
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general & administration
465
1,642
423
(281)
2,249
Amortization and depletion
102
15
44
-
161
Amortization of intangible assets
-
81
-
-
81
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCING COSTS
(15)
846
(227)
-
604
FINANCING COSTS
Interest on debt and lease obligations
19
5
3
-
27
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(34)
841
(230)
-
577
INCOME TAXES
Current
-
100
-
-
100
Deferred
-
-
-
-
-
NET AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(LOSS)
(34)
741
(230)
-
477
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)
6. SUBSIDIARIES AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS (CONT'D)
As at March 31, 2024
MIN-AD Papillon
Other
Eliminations
Total
ASSETS
Current assets
1,626
17,485
128
(205)
19,034
Non-current assets
3,495
3,428
236
-
7,159
5,121
20,913
364
(205)
26,193
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
1,594
8,427
180
(205)
9,996
Non-current liabilities
704
290
3,987
-
4,981
2,298
8,717
4,167
(205)
14,977
Adjustments and eliminations include inter-segment revenues and expenses which are eliminated on consolidation
Segment balances for the prior period are as follows:
Period ended March 31, 2023
MIN-AD
Papillon
Other
Eliminations
Total
REVENUE
Internal sales
1,281
82
180
(1,543)
-
External sales
1,294
20,764
-
-
22,058
COST OF SALES
Operating costs
2,045
18,488
-
(1,281)
19,252
GROSS PROFIT
530
2,358
180
(262)
2,806
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling, general & administration
408
1,431
113
(261)
1,691
Amortization and depletion
102
15
45
-
162
Amortization of intangible assets
-
81
-
-
81
INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS
20
831
22
(1)
872
FINANCING COSTS
Interest on debt and lease obligations
5
8
3
(1)
15
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
15
823
19
-
857
INCOME TAXES
Current
-
200
-
-
200
NET AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
15
623
19
-
657
