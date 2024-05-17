Consolidated Financial Statements

Expressed in United States dollars

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC.

May 16, 2024

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

As at

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

UNAUDITED

Note

2024

2023

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

5,251

4,603

Accounts receivable

10,796

13,216

Inventories

7

2,021

1,904

Prepaid expenses and other assets

966

1,131

Total Current Assets

19,034

20,854

Non-current assets

Investment

5

618

543

Properties, plant and equipment

8

4,090

3,615

Intangible assets

9

643

724

Goodwill

9

1,808

1,808

Total Assets

26,193

27,544

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,254

11,520

Current portion of long term debt

10

478

221

Current portion of lease obligations

11

264

294

Total Current Liabilities

9,996

12,035

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

10

564

292

Lease obligations

11

513

569

Asset retirement obligation

12

33

33

Deferred tax liability

454

454

Series A preferred shares

13

3,417

3,417

Total Liabilities

14,977

16,800

Equity

Share capital

14

5,616

5,621

Contributed surplus

315

315

Retained earnings

5,285

4,808

Total Equity

11,216

10,744

Total Liabilities and Equity

26,193

27,544

Financial Commitments (Note 19)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net and Comprehensive Income For the three months ended

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for outstanding shares and per share amounts)

March 31,

March 31,

UNAUDITED

Note

2024

2023

$

$

REVENUE

6

27,305

22,058

COST OF SALES

Operating costs

6

24,210

19,252

GROSS PROFIT

3,095

2,806

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative

6

2,249

1,691

Amortization and depletion

8

161

162

Amortization of intangible assets

9

81

81

INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS

604

872

FINANCING COSTS

Interest on debt and lease obligations

10,11

27

15

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

577

857

INCOME TAXES

Current

16

100

200

100

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

477

657

Basic income per share

15

0.02

0.03

Diluted income per share

15

0.01

0.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

21,961,811

22,303,311

Diluted

39,098,791

39,440,291

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

As at and for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

Share

Capital

Contributed

Retained

UNAUDITED

(Note 14)

Surplus

Earnings

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2022

5,791

315

3,038

9,144

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

657

657

Balance, March 31, 2023

5,791

315

3,695

9,801

Balance, December 31, 2023

5,621

315

4,808

10,744

Shares purchased for cancellation

(5)

-

-

(5)

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

477

477

Balance, March 31, 2024

5,616

315

5,285

11,216

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

UNAUDITED

Note

2024

2023

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATIONS

Net income

477

657

Items not affecting cash

Amortization and depletion

161

162

Amortization of intangible assets

81

81

Interest expense

27

15

746

915

Net changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts receivable

2,420

907

Inventories

(117)

385

Prepaid expenses

165

(97)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,193)

(1,230)

Cash generated by operating activities

1,021

880

INVESTING

Purchase of properties, plant and equipment

8

(636)

(228)

Investment

5

(75)

(542)

Cash used in investing activities

(711)

(770)

FINANCING

Interest paid

(27)

(15)

Interest on Series A preferred shares

14

(73)

-

Proceeds from financing

10

529

-

Repayment of long term debt

10

-

(271)

Repayment of lease obligations

11

(86)

(76)

Shares purchased for cancellation

(5)

-

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

338

(362)

Net change in cash

648

(252)

Cash, beginning of the period

4,603

3,048

Cash, end of the period

5,251

2,796

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. ("Inter-Rock" or the "Company") is domiciled in Canada and is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Company's office is located at 2 Toronto Street, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2B6, Canada. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IRO".

Inter-Rock owns two operating businesses: Papillon Agricultural Company Inc. ("Papillon") and MIN-AD, Inc. ("MIN-AD"). Papillon is a U.S. based marketer and distributor of toll manufactured premium dairy feed nutritional supplements, including MIN-AD's products. MIN-AD is engaged in the production and marketing of high purity dolomite and clay, primarily to the animal feed industry in the United States.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

2.1 Statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with IAS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

2.2 Basis of measurement

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value, as explained in the accounting policies set out in Note 3 of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

2.3 Basis of consolidation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following wholly-owned subsidiaries:

Name of subsidiary

Country of Incorporation

Ownership

Secret Pass Gold, Inc.

United States

100%

MIN-AD, Inc.

United States

100%

Papillon Agricultural Company, Inc.

United States

100%

2.4 Functional currency and currency of presentation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company and all its subsidiaries. Transactions denominated in currencies other than the functional currency are recorded in the functional currency using the spot rate on the transaction date, and revalued using the exchange rate in effect at the end of each reporting date. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities are translated at the historical rate. Exchange gains and losses are included in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income for the period.

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)

3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements reflect the accounting policies applied by the Company in its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's material accounting policies are presented in Note 3 in the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

4. CRITICAL JUDGMENTS AND ESTIMATES

The preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual results could differ from these estimates.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements reflect the judgements and estimates outlined by the Company in Note 4 of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

5. INVESTMENT

In February 2023, the Company provided a convertible loan to a private Swiss company ("Embion") in the amount of CHF 500,000. Embion is a start-up company developing a novel catalytic process to break down waste biomass, such as brewer's grains. The process can be adapted to convert certain carbohydrates that can be utilized by bacteria in the gastrointestinal tracts of animals.

The convertible loan is non-interest bearing and has a maturity date of February 28, 2025. The loan will automatically convert to shares of Embion at the earlier of the maturity date and the completion by Embion of a financing of a minimum of CHF 1,500,000. The conversion rate will be based on the lower of (a) a 50% discount from the pre-money valuation of Embion in the financing and (b) CHF 5.59 per share.

Due to the fact that the convertible loan automatically converts to equity, the instrument is valued as an equity investment in shares of Embion. The value of the investment is adjusted for inputs at the valuation date based on the most recent financing round economics, if applicable.

In January 2024, the Company made an additional non-interest bearing loan of CHF 65,000. The second tranche was provided under the same terms and conditions as the original loan.

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)

6. SUBSIDIARIES AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Inter-Rock has two operating businesses. Each business is an operating segment for financial reporting purposes. Certain costs are managed on a consolidated basis and are therefore not reflected in segment income. Operating segments of the Company are as follows:

Name of subsidiary

Country of Incorporation

Ownership

MIN-AD, Inc.

United States

100%

Papillon Agricultural Company, Inc.

United States

100%

The Company's management evaluates the performance of these segments and allocates resources to them based on certain performance measures.

Segment earnings correspond to each business' earnings from operations. The Company's management reporting system evaluates performance based on a number of factors; however, the primary profitability measure is the earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization, net financing income or expense and income taxes ("EBITDA").

Segment operating results are as follows:

Period ended March 31, 2024

MIN-AD

Papillon

Other

Eliminations

Total

REVENUE

Internal sales

1,061

41

240

(1,342)

-

External sales

1,034

26,271

-

-

27,305

COST OF SALES

Operating costs

1,543

23,728

-

(1,061)

24,210

GROSS PROFIT

552

2,584

240

(281)

3,095

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling, general & administration

465

1,642

423

(281)

2,249

Amortization and depletion

102

15

44

-

161

Amortization of intangible assets

-

81

-

-

81

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCING COSTS

(15)

846

(227)

-

604

FINANCING COSTS

Interest on debt and lease obligations

19

5

3

-

27

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(34)

841

(230)

-

577

INCOME TAXES

Current

-

100

-

-

100

Deferred

-

-

-

-

-

NET AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)

(34)

741

(230)

-

477

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information)

6. SUBSIDIARIES AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS (CONT'D)

As at March 31, 2024

MIN-AD Papillon

Other

Eliminations

Total

ASSETS

Current assets

1,626

17,485

128

(205)

19,034

Non-current assets

3,495

3,428

236

-

7,159

5,121

20,913

364

(205)

26,193

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

1,594

8,427

180

(205)

9,996

Non-current liabilities

704

290

3,987

-

4,981

2,298

8,717

4,167

(205)

14,977

Adjustments and eliminations include inter-segment revenues and expenses which are eliminated on consolidation

Segment balances for the prior period are as follows:

Period ended March 31, 2023

MIN-AD

Papillon

Other

Eliminations

Total

REVENUE

Internal sales

1,281

82

180

(1,543)

-

External sales

1,294

20,764

-

-

22,058

COST OF SALES

Operating costs

2,045

18,488

-

(1,281)

19,252

GROSS PROFIT

530

2,358

180

(262)

2,806

OPERATING EXPENSES

Selling, general & administration

408

1,431

113

(261)

1,691

Amortization and depletion

102

15

45

-

162

Amortization of intangible assets

-

81

-

-

81

INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS

20

831

22

(1)

872

FINANCING COSTS

Interest on debt and lease obligations

5

8

3

(1)

15

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

15

823

19

-

857

INCOME TAXES

Current

-

200

-

-

200

NET AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

15

623

19

-

657

