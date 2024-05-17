Consolidated Financial Statements Expressed in United States dollars For the three months ended March 31, 2024

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements. INTER-ROCK MINERALS INC. May 16, 2024 1

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets As at (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) March 31, December 31, UNAUDITED Note 2024 2023 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 5,251 4,603 Accounts receivable 10,796 13,216 Inventories 7 2,021 1,904 Prepaid expenses and other assets 966 1,131 Total Current Assets 19,034 20,854 Non-current assets Investment 5 618 543 Properties, plant and equipment 8 4,090 3,615 Intangible assets 9 643 724 Goodwill 9 1,808 1,808 Total Assets 26,193 27,544 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,254 11,520 Current portion of long term debt 10 478 221 Current portion of lease obligations 11 264 294 Total Current Liabilities 9,996 12,035 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 10 564 292 Lease obligations 11 513 569 Asset retirement obligation 12 33 33 Deferred tax liability 454 454 Series A preferred shares 13 3,417 3,417 Total Liabilities 14,977 16,800 Equity Share capital 14 5,616 5,621 Contributed surplus 315 315 Retained earnings 5,285 4,808 Total Equity 11,216 10,744 Total Liabilities and Equity 26,193 27,544 Financial Commitments (Note 19) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net and Comprehensive Income For the three months ended (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for outstanding shares and per share amounts) March 31, March 31, UNAUDITED Note 2024 2023 $ $ REVENUE 6 27,305 22,058 COST OF SALES Operating costs 6 24,210 19,252 GROSS PROFIT 3,095 2,806 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 6 2,249 1,691 Amortization and depletion 8 161 162 Amortization of intangible assets 9 81 81 INCOME BEFORE FINANCING COSTS 604 872 FINANCING COSTS Interest on debt and lease obligations 10,11 27 15 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 577 857 INCOME TAXES Current 16 100 200 100 NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 477 657 Basic income per share 15 0.02 0.03 Diluted income per share 15 0.01 0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 21,961,811 22,303,311 Diluted 39,098,791 39,440,291 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity As at and for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) Share Capital Contributed Retained UNAUDITED (Note 14) Surplus Earnings Total $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2022 5,791 315 3,038 9,144 Net income and comprehensive income - - 657 657 Balance, March 31, 2023 5,791 315 3,695 9,801 Balance, December 31, 2023 5,621 315 4,808 10,744 Shares purchased for cancellation (5) - - (5) Net income and comprehensive income - - 477 477 Balance, March 31, 2024 5,616 315 5,285 11,216 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) March 31, March 31, UNAUDITED Note 2024 2023 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATIONS Net income 477 657 Items not affecting cash Amortization and depletion 161 162 Amortization of intangible assets 81 81 Interest expense 27 15 746 915 Net changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 2,420 907 Inventories (117) 385 Prepaid expenses 165 (97) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,193) (1,230) Cash generated by operating activities 1,021 880 INVESTING Purchase of properties, plant and equipment 8 (636) (228) Investment 5 (75) (542) Cash used in investing activities (711) (770) FINANCING Interest paid (27) (15) Interest on Series A preferred shares 14 (73) - Proceeds from financing 10 529 - Repayment of long term debt 10 - (271) Repayment of lease obligations 11 (86) (76) Shares purchased for cancellation (5) - Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 338 (362) Net change in cash 648 (252) Cash, beginning of the period 4,603 3,048 Cash, end of the period 5,251 2,796 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 5

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information) 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. ("Inter-Rock" or the "Company") is domiciled in Canada and is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Company's office is located at 2 Toronto Street, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2B6, Canada. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IRO". Inter-Rock owns two operating businesses: Papillon Agricultural Company Inc. ("Papillon") and MIN-AD, Inc. ("MIN-AD"). Papillon is a U.S. based marketer and distributor of toll manufactured premium dairy feed nutritional supplements, including MIN-AD's products. MIN-AD is engaged in the production and marketing of high purity dolomite and clay, primarily to the animal feed industry in the United States. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION 2.1 Statement of compliance These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with IAS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). 2.2 Basis of measurement The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value, as explained in the accounting policies set out in Note 3 of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. 2.3 Basis of consolidation The condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following wholly-owned subsidiaries: Name of subsidiary Country of Incorporation Ownership Secret Pass Gold, Inc. United States 100% MIN-AD, Inc. United States 100% Papillon Agricultural Company, Inc. United States 100% 2.4 Functional currency and currency of presentation These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars, which is the functional currency of the Company and all its subsidiaries. Transactions denominated in currencies other than the functional currency are recorded in the functional currency using the spot rate on the transaction date, and revalued using the exchange rate in effect at the end of each reporting date. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities are translated at the historical rate. Exchange gains and losses are included in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income for the period. 6

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information) 3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The condensed consolidated interim financial statements reflect the accounting policies applied by the Company in its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's material accounting policies are presented in Note 3 in the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. 4. CRITICAL JUDGMENTS AND ESTIMATES The preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. However, actual results could differ from these estimates. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements reflect the judgements and estimates outlined by the Company in Note 4 of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. 5. INVESTMENT In February 2023, the Company provided a convertible loan to a private Swiss company ("Embion") in the amount of CHF 500,000. Embion is a start-up company developing a novel catalytic process to break down waste biomass, such as brewer's grains. The process can be adapted to convert certain carbohydrates that can be utilized by bacteria in the gastrointestinal tracts of animals. The convertible loan is non-interest bearing and has a maturity date of February 28, 2025. The loan will automatically convert to shares of Embion at the earlier of the maturity date and the completion by Embion of a financing of a minimum of CHF 1,500,000. The conversion rate will be based on the lower of (a) a 50% discount from the pre-money valuation of Embion in the financing and (b) CHF 5.59 per share. Due to the fact that the convertible loan automatically converts to equity, the instrument is valued as an equity investment in shares of Embion. The value of the investment is adjusted for inputs at the valuation date based on the most recent financing round economics, if applicable. In January 2024, the Company made an additional non-interest bearing loan of CHF 65,000. The second tranche was provided under the same terms and conditions as the original loan. 7

Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars except for per share information) 6. SUBSIDIARIES AND BUSINESS SEGMENTS Inter-Rock has two operating businesses. Each business is an operating segment for financial reporting purposes. Certain costs are managed on a consolidated basis and are therefore not reflected in segment income. Operating segments of the Company are as follows: Name of subsidiary Country of Incorporation Ownership MIN-AD, Inc. United States 100% Papillon Agricultural Company, Inc. United States 100% The Company's management evaluates the performance of these segments and allocates resources to them based on certain performance measures. Segment earnings correspond to each business' earnings from operations. The Company's management reporting system evaluates performance based on a number of factors; however, the primary profitability measure is the earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization, net financing income or expense and income taxes ("EBITDA"). Segment operating results are as follows: Period ended March 31, 2024 MIN-AD Papillon Other Eliminations Total REVENUE Internal sales 1,061 41 240 (1,342) - External sales 1,034 26,271 - - 27,305 COST OF SALES Operating costs 1,543 23,728 - (1,061) 24,210 GROSS PROFIT 552 2,584 240 (281) 3,095 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general & administration 465 1,642 423 (281) 2,249 Amortization and depletion 102 15 44 - 161 Amortization of intangible assets - 81 - - 81 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCING COSTS (15) 846 (227) - 604 FINANCING COSTS Interest on debt and lease obligations 19 5 3 - 27 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (34) 841 (230) - 577 INCOME TAXES Current - 100 - - 100 Deferred - - - - - NET AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (34) 741 (230) - 477 8