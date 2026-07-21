Interactive Brokers Beats Expectations, Lifted by Leverage Fever
Interactive Brokers topped expectations in Q1, thanks to strong client activity and rapid expansion in margin lending. The broker posted adjusted net revenues of $1.88bn, up 27% y-o-y and above the consensus of $1.80bn. Adjusted EPS rose 35% to $0.69, versus $0.64 expected, although the stock was fairly flat in after-hours electronic trading.
The acceleration was driven by the group's two main engines: commissions, which jumped 30% to $673m on higher options and equities volumes, and net interest income, which rose 23% to $1.06bn. The number of accounts increased 34% to 5.19 million, and DARTs, which measure daily revenue-generating trades, climbed 36%.
In particular, the low-cost platform benefited from a 67% surge in margin loans, to $108.5bn, which offset a contraction in net interest margin to 1.93% from 2.07%. This rapid increase in client leverage is also the main watch item, as credit losses reached $10m, versus just $1m a year earlier.
These results confirm the supportive environment seen at US brokers, with Charles Schwab also posting record profit after a 57% rise in its daily volumes. Interactive Brokers did not, however, break out the contribution from its prediction markets, which had been presented ahead of the release as a potential growth driver.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. specializes in automated electronic brokerage and online investment services. In addition, the group offers a wide range of services including trade execution, clearing, and settlement across multiple asset classes (stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.