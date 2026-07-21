Interactive Brokers topped expectations in Q1, thanks to strong client activity and rapid expansion in margin lending. The broker posted adjusted net revenues of $1.88bn, up 27% y-o-y and above the consensus of $1.80bn. Adjusted EPS rose 35% to $0.69, versus $0.64 expected, although the stock was fairly flat in after-hours electronic trading.

The acceleration was driven by the group's two main engines: commissions, which jumped 30% to $673m on higher options and equities volumes, and net interest income, which rose 23% to $1.06bn. The number of accounts increased 34% to 5.19 million, and DARTs, which measure daily revenue-generating trades, climbed 36%.



In particular, the low-cost platform benefited from a 67% surge in margin loans, to $108.5bn, which offset a contraction in net interest margin to 1.93% from 2.07%. This rapid increase in client leverage is also the main watch item, as credit losses reached $10m, versus just $1m a year earlier.



These results confirm the supportive environment seen at US brokers, with Charles Schwab also posting record profit after a 57% rise in its daily volumes. Interactive Brokers did not, however, break out the contribution from its prediction markets, which had been presented ahead of the release as a potential growth driver.