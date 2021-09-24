Log in
    IBKR   US45841N1072

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
Interactive Brokers : Cecelia Zhong Joins Interactive Brokers as Executive Director September 23, 2021

09/24/2021 | 09:32am EDT
GREENWICH, CT, September 23, 2021 - Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announced that Cecelia Zhong joined on September 6, as Executive Director focusing on business development for Greater China in a newly created position. Reporting to David Friedland, Managing Director-Asia Pacific Operations at Interactive Brokers, Cecelia is based in IBKR's Hong Kong office and will be dedicated to the company's growth and expansion in China.

"We are excited to welcome Cecelia to Interactive Brokers and her appointment reinforces our commitment to China and serving our clients in Asia," said Mr. Friedland. "With extensive experience in the financial services industry in Mainland China and Hong Kong, Cecelia will certainly help bolster our local product offerings and strengthen relationships with key market participants in the region."

Ms. Zhong added, "I am pleased to join Interactive Brokers and work alongside such an accomplished team. As the financial landscape in Asia continues to evolve, I look forward to identifying and developing new business opportunities to ultimately benefit the company's clients."

Prior to joining IBKR, Cecelia held positions with NYSE Euronext where she was responsible for setting up the Exchange's business hub in Hong Kong for Greater China, and HKEX where she led and coordinated sales and marketing activities for HKEX and LME. Most recently, she was CEO of a Hong Kong based Fintech company specializing in energy and metals trading. Trained as a Mechanical Engineer in China, Cecelia earned an MBA in Finance from Edinburgh Business School in the UK. She is a CFA charterholder.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com

Disclaimer

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
