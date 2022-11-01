Advanced search
    IBKR   US45841N1072

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56 2022-11-01 pm EDT
79.75 USD   -0.50%
12:17pInteractive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for October 2022, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
BU
10/31Insider Sell: Interactive Brokers Group
MT
10/31Interactive Brokers Group to Present at Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium
BU
Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for October 2022, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

11/01/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for October.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

  • 1.965 million Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 15% lower than prior year and about even with prior month.
  • Ending client equity of $296.7 billion, 22% lower than prior year and 3% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $39.5 billion, 26% lower than prior year and 2% lower than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $95.0 billion, including $2.3 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps2, 9% higher than prior year and about even with prior month.
  • 2.04 million client accounts, 29% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
  • 218 annualized average cleared DARTs1 per client account.
  • Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order3 of $3.09 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
October 2022  

Average Commission per

  Average
 

Cleared Commissionable Order

  Order Size
Stocks  

$2.07

  1,158 shares
Equity Options  

$4.56

  6.9 contracts
Futures  

$3.66

  2.9 contracts

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

  • GLOBAL4: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, decreased by 0.02% in October.

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:
https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

  • Average U.S. Reg-NMS stock trade was $21,247 in October (dividing 2c by 1a in table below)
  • In October, IBKR PRO clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 1.2 basis points of trade money5, as measured against a daily VWAP6 benchmark (2.8 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
IBKR PRO Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail              
All amounts are in millions, except %              
                        Previous
Nov '21   Dec '21   Jan '22   Feb '22   Mar '22   Apr '22   May '22   Jun '22   Jul '22   Aug '22   Sep '22   Oct '22   12 Months
#1a - Number of orders                        
Buys

11.57

 

9.36

 

9.96

 

8.74

 

9.84

 

8.10

 

8.30

 

6.78

 

5.66

 

7.28

 

6.29

 

6.26

 

98.14

Sells

8.52

 

6.71

 

7.14

 

6.22

 

7.24

 

5.47

 

5.96

 

5.20

 

4.43

 

5.72

 

4.60

 

4.77

 

71.98

Total

20.09

 

16.07

 

17.10

 

14.96

 

17.08

 

13.57

 

14.26

 

11.98

 

10.09

 

13.00

 

10.89

 

11.03

 

170.12

                         
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold                  
Shares bought

3,764

 

3,169

 

3,012

 

2,699

 

4,104

 

2,855

 

3,097

 

2,983

 

2,554

 

3,123

 

2,625

 

2,726

 

36,712

Shares sold

3,667

 

3,074

 

2,994

 

2,653

 

4,044

 

2,738

 

3,055

 

2,884

 

2,447

 

3,031

 

2,532

 

2,632

 

35,752

Total

7,432

 

6,243

 

6,006

 

5,353

 

8,147

 

5,592

 

6,152

 

5,867

 

5,001

 

6,154

 

5,157

 

5,358

 

72,463

                         
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees                  
2a Buy money

$160,251

 

$141,591

 

$155,559

 

$145,013

 

$159,411

 

$130,359

 

$142,460

 

$123,938

 

$107,963

 

$121,655

 

$111,851

 

$117,260

 

$1,617,309

2b Sell money

$158,604

 

$140,613

 

$157,885

 

$143,868

 

$159,805

 

$129,809

 

$144,641

 

$125,425

 

$106,681

 

$122,556

 

$112,867

 

$117,092

 

$1,619,845

2c Total

$318,855

 

$282,204

 

$313,444

 

$288,881

 

$319,215

 

$260,168

 

$287,101

 

$249,362

 

$214,644

 

$244,211

 

$224,718

 

$234,352

 

$3,237,155

                         
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP                        
3a Buy value

$160,132

 

$141,498

 

$155,495

 

$144,989

 

$159,394

 

$130,287

 

$142,417

 

$123,875

 

$107,993

 

$121,639

 

$111,806

 

$117,318

 

$1,616,844

3b Sell value

$158,616

 

$140,656

 

$157,966

 

$143,913

 

$159,861

 

$129,793

 

$144,686

 

$125,409

 

$106,747

 

$122,590

 

$112,874

 

$117,179

 

$1,620,289

3c Total

$318,747

 

$282,153

 

$313,461

 

$288,902

 

$319,255

 

$260,080

 

$287,103

 

$249,284

 

$214,740

 

$244,229

 

$224,680

 

$234,497

 

$3,237,132

                         
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP                  
4a Buys (2a-3a)

$119.9

 

$93.8

 

$63.9

 

$23.7

 

$16.4

 

$71.5

 

$42.8

 

$62.8

 

($30.1)

 

$15.6

 

$44.4

 

($58.5)

 

$466.0

4b Sells (3b-2b)

$11.9

 

$43.0

 

$81.1

 

$44.8

 

$56.3

 

($16.3)

 

$44.9

 

($15.7)

 

$66.0

 

$33.5

 

$6.8

 

$86.8

 

$443.1

4c Total trade expense

$131.8

 

$136.7

 

$145.0

 

$68.5

 

$72.7

 

$55.2

 

$87.7

 

$47.1

 

$35.9

 

$49.1

 

$51.2

 

$28.3

 

$909.1

                         
Trade expense as percentage of trade money                  
4c/2c

0.041%

 

0.048%

 

0.046%

 

0.024%

 

0.023%

 

0.021%

 

0.031%

 

0.019%

 

0.017%

 

0.020%

 

0.023%

 

0.012%

 

0.028%

                         
#5 - Trade expense categories                        
5a Total commissions & fees

$31.4

 

$26.0

 

$26.6

 

$24.2

 

$32.9

 

$24.0

 

$28.2

 

$27.3

 

$23.2

 

$28.7

 

$24.5

 

$25.3

 

$322.3

5b Execution cost (4c-5a)

$100.5

 

$110.8

 

$118.3

 

$44.3

 

$39.8

 

$31.2

 

$59.4

 

$19.8

 

$12.7

 

$20.4

 

$26.7

 

$3.0

 

$586.9

                         
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money                  
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)

0.009%

 

0.009%

 

0.008%

 

0.008%

 

0.010%

 

0.009%

 

0.010%

 

0.011%

 

0.011%

 

0.012%

 

0.011%

 

0.011%

 

0.010%

Execution cost (5b/2c)

0.032%

 

0.039%

 

0.038%

 

0.016%

 

0.013%

 

0.012%

 

0.021%

 

0.008%

 

0.006%

 

0.008%

 

0.012%

 

0.001%

 

0.018%

Net Expense to IB Clients

0.041%

 

0.048%

 

0.046%

 

0.024%

 

0.023%

 

0.021%

 

0.031%

 

0.019%

 

0.017%

 

0.020%

 

0.023%

 

0.012%

 

0.028%

The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in cost of an IBKR PRO client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 2.8 basis points.

________________

Note 1: Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) – customer orders divided by the number of trading days in the period.

Note 2: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the Company’s statement of financial condition.

Note 3: Commissionable Order – a customer order that generates commissions.

Note 4: In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income and the components are reported in (1) Other Income and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) on the balance sheet. The effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.

Note 5: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or received, including all commissions and fees.

Note 6: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.

_________________

More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single integrated platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the company on the date of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
