    IBKR   US45841N1072

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
Interactive Brokers Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

11/30/2021 | 09:02am EST
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announces that its Chairman Thomas Peterffy will speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 7th at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Mr. Peterffy's presentation can be heard live via webcast on the Internet accessible from the company's web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the company's web site.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 740 M - -
Net income 2021 314 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 7 397 M 7 397 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 471
Free-Float 74,7%
Managers and Directors
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.23.69%7 397
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.34.75%56 328
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.41.46%24 358
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.85%21 259
XP INC.-24.78%16 682
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED21.50%14 062