Interactive Brokers Group to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announces that its Chairman Thomas Peterffy will speak at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 7th at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Mr. Peterffy's presentation can be heard live via webcast on the Internet accessible from the company's web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the company's web site.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

