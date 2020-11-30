Interactive Brokers : IB LLC and IBG LLC S&P Rating Update - November 2020

Research Update:
IBG LLC Outlook Revised To Positive,
Ratings Affirmed On Reduced Market
Making And Growing Retail Client
Base
Primary Credit Analyst:
Robert B Hoban, New York + 1 (212) 438 7385; robert.hoban@spglobal.com
Secondary Contact:
Thierry Grunspan, New York + 1 (212) 438 1441; thierry.grunspan@spglobal.com
Research Update:
IBG LLC Outlook Revised To Positive, Ratings
Affirmed On Reduced Market Making And
Growing Retail Client Base
Overview
• IBG LLC has substantially reduced its market-making business and
continues to expand its more-stable direct and indirect retail client
base.
• IBG's business and profitability have held up much better than we
expected in the face of COVID-19-related market and economic stress, low
interest rates, and its competitors' move to zero commission pricing.
• As a result, we are revising the outlook to positive from stable and
affirming our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on IBG and our 'BBB+' long-term
and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on its core U.S. brokerage
subsidiary, Interactive Brokers LLC.
• The positive outlook reflects our view that growth of less
confidence-sensitive retail brokerage clients and the shrinking
market-making business could reduce the firm's risk and bolster its
business and financial stability.
Rating Action
On Nov. 24, 2020, S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on IBG LLC and its
subsidiary Interactive Brokers LLC to positive from stable. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on IBG and 'BBB+' long-term and
'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on Interactive Brokers LLC.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our view that growth of less
confidence-sensitive retail brokerage clients and the shrinking market-making
business could reduce the IBG's risk and bolster its business and financial
stability. IBG continues to grow its direct and indirect retail clients (that
are served through financial advisers and introducing brokers), which we view
as more sticky. This has reduced its institutional clients, which we view as
more confidence sensitive, to 17% of total client equity.
IBG has shut down its market making in all but India and Hong Kong, which has
reduced operational risk and shrunk the securities it holds on balance sheet
by 76% since the beginning of 2020. That said, the pandemic-related increase
The rating affirmation on IBG and subsidiary Interactive Brokers reflects the
consolidated firm's solid market position, very strong capitalization,
resilient earnings in the face of lower rates and competitive pressure, and
adequate funding and liquidity. While risk has decreased with the shrinkage of
market making, we believe IBG still faces model and operational risks from
this business. Its reliance on more-volatile transactional revenues and
still-material portion of more confidence-sensitive institutional clients, as
well as the highly competitive nature of the businesses continues to at least
partially offset these strengths. We think that, even though IBG has settled
its anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act-compliance issues with its
regulators, compliance risk is elevated because it remains the subject of a
U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ) inquiry.
IBG is a holding company that, through its regulated broker-dealer
subsidiaries, is a major global electronic broker serving both retail and
institutional clients. We believe IBG's market position and profitability
benefit from its technology-enabled, low-cost provider status, which supports
unique, low-cost, and high-functionality offerings. While the firm's brokerage
has been the leader in daily average revenue trades, it is substantially
smaller than its main retail peers in terms of total client assets, with $233
billion as of Sept. 2020. IBG remains reliant on market-sensitive revenues,
and the decline in short-term interest rates and increase in trading activity
lowered the contribution of net interest income to about 40% in 2020 versus
56% in 2019.
IBG continues to post very strong pretax profit margins above 65% despite its
competitor discount brokers' move to zero commissions on trades of U.S.
equities and exchange-traded funds and the base-rate on listed options, as
well as the reduction in short-term interest rates to close to zero. Unlike
its competitors, IBG offers customers both its traditional low commission
pricing option and a zero commission option that includes revenue-increasing
measures (such as higher rates on margin loans) that offset the reduction in
commissions.
IBG's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 45% as of Sept. 30, 2020, is the
highest among the U.S. securities firms we rate and a key rating strength. It
provides, in our view, an ample cushion to absorb potential losses arising in
the large margin loan book (over $30 billion) or associated with customers'
active derivatives trading activity (such as the over $100 million loss in
April this year to indemnify clients in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) energy
futures).
Although customers' derivatives trading activity can give rise to substantial
margin calls at clearinghouses (such as Options Clearing Corp. in March this
year), the firm can, under certain conditions, pledge derivatives customers'
securities to meet margin calls, greatly mitigating liquidity risk in a stress
scenario, in our view.
Our rating on Interactive Brokers, IBG's U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, is at
the same level as the 'bbb+' group credit profile because it is an operating
company. Our issuer credit rating on IBG is one notch lower than the group
credit profile, reflecting the entity's structural subordination as a
nonoperating holding company for regulated subsidiaries.
Outlook
The positive outlook on IBG reflects the shrinkage in its market-making
business and the related market and operational risk, as well as the continued
growth of its less-confidence-sensitive retail clients, which we believe, if
continued, could improve its business and financial stability. This also
reflects the fact that IBG's business and profitability have been less
affected by COVID-19-related market and economic stress, and more of its
competitors moving to zero commission pricing than we expected. We forecast
that the firm will maintain its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio well above
25%, gross stable funding ratio (GSFR) above 110% and solid liquidity,
including a coverage metric typically above 90%.
Over the next 12-24 months, we could raise the ratings if:
• Profitability remains very strong;
• IBG's portion of more-stable and less-confidence-sensitive retail and
financial adviser clients grows to provide improved diversification and
stability;
• The DOJ inquiry is resolved and the company establishes a strong
regulatory compliance track record;
• It remains committed to holding very strong levels of capital and
successfully manages its margin loan exposures with minimal losses; and
• Options market-making risk runs down materially.
Downside scenario
Over the same time horizon, we could revise the outlook to stable if we expect
the firm's RAC ratio to weaken to below 20%, or if its business displays less
stability or higher risk or losses, or liquidity deteriorates.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer credit rating (ICR) BBB/Positive/--
Interactive brokers LLC ICR BBB+/Positive/A-2
GCP bbb+
Anchor bbb-
Business position Adequate (0)
Capital and earnings Very strong (+2)
Risk position Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity Adequate/Adequate-high (0)
Comparable ratings adjustment 0
External influence; -1
Government influence 0
Group influence -1
Rating above the sovereign 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
IBG LLC
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--
Interactive Brokers LLC
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 19:42:06 UTC