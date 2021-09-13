Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBKR   US45841N1072

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interactive Brokers : Introduces Cryptocurrency Trading Through Paxos

09/13/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cryptocurrency commissions are a low 0.12% - 0.18% of trade value

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announces its launch of cryptocurrency trading, enabling clients to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company. Through Paxos, IBKR clients will be able to trade cryptocurrency alongside other asset classes available on the Interactive Brokers platform creating a unified customer experience. While other crypto exchanges and brokers charge fees of 2.00% of trade value or more and add spreads or markups to the price, cryptocurrency trading with Paxos on Interactive Brokers’ platform has low commissions of just 0.12% - 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume, with a USD 1.75 minimum per order. Plus, there are no added spreads, markups, or custody fees.

“As financial markets evolve, sophisticated individual and institutional investors are increasingly seeking out allocations to digital currencies as a means of achieving their financial objectives,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “In giving our clients access to cryptocurrency trading, we recognize the need to meet the growing investor demand to trade cryptocurrency alongside other asset classes in a convenient and low-cost way.”

Trading cryptocurrency and other asset classes previously required investors to use multiple trading platforms from different brokers and exchanges. Interactive Brokers’ cryptocurrency offering, however, allows investors to transact and view balances through a single platform that provides a unified view.

Interactive Brokers’ clients benefit from the convenience of centralized cash management and can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash plus stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs from a single screen. While initially available to clients that are U.S. residents with individual or joint accounts, Interactive Brokers plans to launch cryptocurrency trading to additional client types, including Financial Advisors and clients in other parts of the world, in the future.

“Interactive Brokers remains committed to providing breadth of product globally, advanced technology and superior pricing,” said Steven Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “Adding access to cryptocurrency trading further delivers on our mission to provide active traders and sophisticated investors with powerful trading tools and a wide range of products at low cost.”

Charles Cascarilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Paxos, commented, “Consumer interest in accessing digital assets through trusted intermediaries is driving a shift in the financial industry. Paxos provides the regulated blockchain infrastructure to ensure enterprises can enable crypto safely and with reduced risk. Our collaboration with Interactive Brokers allows experienced investors to have fast, reliable access to the digital economy for the first time.”

Paxos is a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. It became the first chartered Trust company for digital assets in 2015, regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services. This oversight helps protect consumers and provides for assets to be held in bankruptcy remote, segregated accounts.

For more information about cryptocurrency trading visit ibkr.com/crypto.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
10:03aINTERACTIVE BROKERS : Introduces Cryptocurrency Trading Through Paxos
BU
09/09INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/09INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Issues Statement on Patent Trial Verdict September 7th, 20..
PU
09/08INTERACTIVE BROKERS : to Pay $6.6 Million in Damages in Patent Infringement Case
MT
09/07INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Issues Statement on Patent Trial Verdict
BU
09/07INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/02INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/01INTERACTIVE BROKERS : August Trades Up 24% From Year Ago
MT
09/01INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information ..
BU
08/31INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 769 M - -
Net income 2021 332 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 6 163 M 6 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 429
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 62,80 $
Average target price 79,60 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.3.09%6 163
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.37.23%56 858
XP INC.20.09%26 634
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.48.83%25 665
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.10%23 675
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED51.50%17 381