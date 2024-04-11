New High Touch Service Provides Dedicated Support and Resources

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, introduced High Touch Prime Brokerage and Global Outsourced Trading, exclusive new services to help select US hedge funds manage and grow their businesses. Interactive Brokers caters to active traders and institutional investors and offers a prime brokerage solution for hedge funds, including trading, clearing, custody, reporting, and other features. Eligible hedge fund clients of Interactive Brokers can now take advantage of high touch services that seamlessly deliver Interactive Brokers’ automated and cost-effective platform but with personal resources and attention. This allows hedge funds to spend more time on implementing their investment strategy and with their clients.

“Hedge funds select Interactive Brokers for our automated systems and advanced trading technology, which can help keep costs low. However, we recognize that many hedge funds appreciate having a single contact familiar with their trading objectives and business strategies,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “High Touch Prime Brokerage enables Interactive Brokers to compete with large prime brokers and removes a potential barrier for hedge funds who want to move to a low-cost platform but are accustomed to personalized service.”

High Touch Prime Brokerage through Interactive Brokers offers access to a dedicated Relationship Manager who serves as a single point of contact for support and has a deep understanding of their client’s trading strategy and requirements. The Relationship Manager will navigate the firm on behalf of the fund to address questions or concerns, resolve issues quickly, and facilitate special requests. Access to Subject Matter Experts at Interactive Brokers in the Risk, Compliance, Securities Lending, Corporate Actions, Tax, Clearing, Transfers and Proxy departments is also available through this program to provide operational expertise and help hedge funds manage their businesses efficiently.

Clients of the High Touch Prime Brokerage service also gain access to new IBKR Outsourced Trading desks located in Europe and Asia. Expanding high touch trading capabilities beyond North America enables portfolio managers to craft an execution strategy with, and give orders to, an experienced IBKR trader 24 hours per day. This service is available for domestic and international stocks, options, bonds and other instruments.

Interactive Brokers has a strong capital position, conservative balance sheet, and automated risk controls designed to protect the company and hedge fund clients. Preqin’s 2023 Service Providers Report ranks Interactive Brokers as the top prime broker for hedge funds with AUM up to USD 50 million and the fifth largest prime broker overall by number of hedge funds clients. According to Preqin, Interactive Brokers has been one of the fastest-growing prime brokers for the fourth consecutive year.

Hedge fund clients of Interactive Brokers benefit from the following:

The opportunity to invest globally in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds from a single unified platform

No custody fees or AUM minimums

Depth and breadth of short securities availability

Margin rates as low as 5.83%

The ability to earn up to USD 4.83% on instantly available cash balances over USD 10,000

Access to over 100 order types and algos plus advanced trading platforms like Trader Workstation and API solutions

The Hedge Fund Marketplace, which is an online version of a traditional Capital Introduction program

For additional information, please visit: https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/trading/prime-broker-services.php

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

