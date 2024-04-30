New ETPs are Available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced the launch of Hong Kong Spot Bitcoin and Ether Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) available to trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers Hong Kong can now trade the new Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETPs alongside stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more from a single unified platform. Clients can purchase Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETPs through their IBKR brokerage accounts and easily add cryptocurrency exposure to their portfolios without owning digital assets directly.

David Friedland, Head of APAC for Interactive Brokers, commented, “We are pleased to expand our product line-up with the new Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETPs. These straightforward products give our clients enhanced flexibility to manage cryptocurrency exposure from the same brokerage account used to trade the broad range of global products available through Interactive Brokers.”

The following Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETPs are available as of April 30, 2024:

SEHK Stock Symbols

ETF HKD USD RMB Bosera/Haskey Bitcoin 3008 9008 ChinaAMC Bitcoin 3042 9042 83042 Harvest Bitcoin 3439 9439 Bosera/Haskey Ether 3009 9009 ChinaAMC Ether 3046 9046 83046 Harvest Ether 3179 9179

For more information, please visit: https://www.interactivebrokers.com.hk/en/trading/spot-bitcoin-etps.php

Eligible investors should please review the prospectus of each ETP before trading.

