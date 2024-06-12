Exchange Offers European Stock Options, Equity Index Options and Equity Index Futures

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the addition of European stock options and European index futures and options through Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX). This addition allows Interactive Brokers' clients another means to trade European equity derivatives alongside a broad range of global financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more, from a single unified platform.

Adding access to CEDX complements Interactive Brokers’ existing European equity derivatives offering through Eurex and Euronext and gives clients an additional way to manage European investments. With CEDX, Interactive Brokers' clients can trade over 300 stock options on leading European companies from 14 countries and European equity index derivatives. Futures and options contracts based on Cboe Europe single country and pan-European indices are available on well-known benchmarks, including Cboe Eurozone 50, Cboe Germany 40 and Cboe UK 100. In addition, CEDX’s exchange, market data and connectivity fees are waived until the end of 2024.

Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers, stated, “The introduction of Cboe Europe Derivatives underscores our commitment to providing clients with an extensive range of products to enhance their trading strategies at low cost. As investors increasingly use derivatives to diversify and fine-tune market exposure, CEDX broadens the investment options available for our clients.”

Iouri Saroukhanov, Head of European Derivatives, Cboe Europe, added, “We’re thrilled that clients of Interactive Brokers can now access Cboe Europe Derivatives’ suite of pan-European equity derivatives contracts. This is a significant milestone in CEDX’s journey to improve the ability of retail investors to gain access to and benefit from European derivatives, particularly options.”

For more information on CEDX European stock options and equity index derivatives at Interactive Brokers, please visit:

US - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX) (US and other countries served by IB LLC)

Canada - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX)

United Kingdom - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX)

Europe - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX)

Hong Kong - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX)

Singapore - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX)

Australia - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX)

Japan - Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611475625/en/