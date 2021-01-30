Log in
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interactive Brokers : Lifts All Trading Restrictions on Options

01/30/2021 | 09:42pm EST
Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, announced today that on Friday it lifted all trading restrictions on options in AMC, BB, EXPR, GME, KOSS and other options that experienced recent market volatility. The options, as well as the underlying stocks, are currently subject to increased margin requirements, which are subject to change depending on market conditions. The firm continues to monitor these volatile markets.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange and their derivative products around-the-clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 180 M - -
Net income 2020 171 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 5 554 M 5 554 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 923
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 74,42 $
Last Close Price 61,19 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.44%5 554
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.13.55%47 156
XP INC.10.01%24 392
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-6.56%20 948
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.52%17 100
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.32%12 972
