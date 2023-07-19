IBKR Further Expands Its Global Market Access

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced access to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, letting clients invest in the Taiwanese market without maintaining a relationship with a separate regional broker. Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers globally can now trade Taiwanese stocks, ETFs and TDRs alongside global stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more from a single unified platform.

Individual and institutional investors from over 200 countries and territories can take advantage of Interactive Brokers’ extensive product offering, superior pricing, and powerful technology. Access to the Taiwan Stock Exchange specifically benefits investment managers with Asia-focused strategies and knowledgeable retail investors interested in exposure to its emerging sectors, such as energy storage and pharmaceuticals, in addition to their already well-known semiconductor industry. Listings in Taiwan are also of interest to long-term investors as the Taiwan Stock Exchange offers stocks with high dividend yields. Investors can fund and trade accounts in up to 26 currencies to invest in over 150 markets worldwide.

“Access to the Taiwan Stock Exchange strengthens Interactive Brokers’ presence in Asian markets and enhances the company’s global footprint,” said David Friedland, Head of APAC at Interactive Brokers. “Extending our global reach underscores our dedication to providing experienced traders and institutional investors unparalleled market access worldwide.”

Trading costs with Interactive Brokers are transparent and low. Commissions on Taiwanese stocks are 0.03 – 0.08% of trade value plus third-party fees for tiered pricing, depending on monthly volume.

For information on Interactive Brokers, please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: www.interactivebrokers.com

Canada: www.interactivebrokers.ca

UK: www.interactivebrokers.co.uk

Western Europe: www.interactivebrokers.ie

Central Europe: www.interactivebrokers.hu

Hong Kong: www.interactivebrokers.com.hk

Singapore: www.interactivebrokers.com.sg

Australia: www.interactivebrokers.com.au

India: www.interactivebrokers.co.in

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

