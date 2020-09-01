Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.    IBKR

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interactive Brokers : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for August 2020, Includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for August.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

  • 1,749 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 88% higher than prior year and 3% lower than prior month.
  • Ending client equity of $237.8 billion, 54% higher than prior year and 9% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $30.4 billion, 19% higher than prior year and 7% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $73.1 billion, including $2.9 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps2, 34% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
  • 948 thousand client accounts, 44% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month.
  • 420 annualized average cleared DARTs1 per client account.
  • Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order3 of $2.74 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:

August 2020

Average Commission per

 

Average

 

Cleared Commissionable Order

 

Order Size

Stocks

$1.94

 

1,344 shares

Equity Options

$4.21

 

6.9 contracts

Futures

$4.21

 

2.8 contracts

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

  • GLOBAL4: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, increased by 0.37% in August. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL increased 0.79%.

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:

https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

  • In August, IBKR PRO clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 2.6 basis points of trade money5, as measured against a daily VWAP6 benchmark (1.7 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
IBKR PRO Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail
All amounts are in millions, except %
Previous
Sep '19 Oct '19 Nov '19 Dec '19 Jan '20 Feb '20 Mar '20 Apr '20 May '20 Jun '20 Jul '20 Aug '20 12 Months
#1a - Number of orders
Buys

2.58

2.82

2.61

2.56

3.53

4.36

8.15

7.22

6.61

8.47

7.75

7.19

63.85

Sells

2.25

2.45

2.26

2.18

2.84

3.43

6.37

5.64

5.12

6.60

5.95

5.53

50.62

Total

4.83

5.27

4.87

4.74

6.37

7.79

14.52

12.86

11.73

15.07

13.70

12.72

114.47

 
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold
Shares bought

1,263

1,368

1,308

1,322

1,663

1,856

3,835

3,530

2,896

4,004

3,376

2,742

29,162

Shares sold

1,256

1,278

1,257

1,299

1,581

1,824

3,698

3,258

2,649

3,779

3,165

2,620

27,663

Total

2,519

2,646

2,565

2,620

3,244

3,679

7,533

6,787

5,544

7,784

6,541

5,361

56,825

 
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
2a Buy money

$50,931

$55,674

$47,905

$52,093

$71,487

$94,581

$146,660

$121,940

$105,972

$131,186

$119,673

$109,579

$1,107,681

2b Sell money

$50,469

$54,572

$47,117

$51,350

$69,685

$94,073

$149,232

$118,489

$101,705

$126,528

$115,442

$105,936

$1,084,597

2c Total

$101,400

$110,246

$95,022

$103,444

$141,171

$188,654

$295,892

$240,429

$207,677

$257,713

$235,115

$215,515

$2,192,278

 
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
3a Buy value

$50,916

$55,686

$47,907

$52,084

$71,480

$94,552

$146,684

$121,907

$105,961

$131,167

$119,639

$109,540

$1,107,523

3b Sell value

$50,470

$54,585

$47,131

$51,373

$69,705

$94,117

$149,238

$118,459

$101,741

$126,570

$115,479

$105,953

$1,084,823

3c Total

$101,386

$110,271

$95,039

$103,457

$141,186

$188,669

$295,921

$240,366

$207,702

$257,737

$235,117

$215,494

$2,192,345

 
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP
4a Buys (2a-3a)

$15.8

($12.5)

($2.1)

$9.0

$6.2

$28.2

($23.5)

$33.5

$11.0

$18.6

$34.8

$39.0

$157.9

4b Sells (3b-2b)

$1.6

$12.9

$14.5

$22.8

$20.7

$43.8

$5.2

($29.3)

$36.0

$42.7

$36.7

$17.8

$225.2

4c Total trade expense

$17.4

$0.4

$12.3

$31.8

$27.0

$72.0

($18.3)

$4.2

$47.0

$61.2

$71.5

$56.8

$383.1

 
Trade expense as percentage of trade money
4c/2c

0.017%

0.000%

0.013%

0.031%

0.019%

0.038%

-0.006%

0.002%

0.023%

0.023%

0.030%

0.026%

0.017%

 
#5 - Trade expense categories
5a Total commissions & fees

$11.1

$11.7

$11.1

$11.3

$14.3

$16.7

$31.9

$27.8

$24.2

$31.8

$26.8

$23.3

$242.0

5b Execution cost (4c-5a)

$6.3

($11.3)

$1.2

$20.4

$12.7

$55.3

($50.2)

($23.6)

$22.8

$29.4

$44.6

$33.5

$141.1

 
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)

0.011%

0.010%

0.012%

0.011%

0.010%

0.009%

0.011%

0.012%

0.012%

0.012%

0.011%

0.011%

0.011%

Execution cost (5b/2c)

0.006%

-0.010%

0.001%

0.020%

0.009%

0.029%

-0.017%

-0.010%

0.011%

0.011%

0.019%

0.015%

0.006%

Net Expense to IB Clients

0.017%

0.000%

0.013%

0.031%

0.019%

0.038%

-0.006%

0.002%

0.023%

0.023%

0.030%

0.026%

0.017%

 

The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in cost of an IBKR PRO client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 1.7 basis points.

________________
Note 1: Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) – customer orders divided by the number of trading days in the period.

Note 2: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the Company’s statement of financial condition.

Note 3: Commissionable Order – a customer order that generates commissions.

Note 4: In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income and the components are reported in (1) Other Income and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) on the balance sheet. The effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.

Note 5: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or received, including all commissions and fees.

Note 6: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.

_________________
More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the company on the date of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
12:25pINTERACTIVE BROKERS : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information ..
BU
08/31INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/24INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/20INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/10INTERACTIVE BROKERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/07NED DAVIS RESEARCH : Provides Its World-leading Research to Interactive Brokers
PR
08/07For Pricey Shares, a Slice Can Be Enough -- WSJ
DJ
08/03INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information ..
BU
07/28INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/..
AQ
07/27INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 001 M - -
Net income 2020 152 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 4 138 M 4 138 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 815
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 50,50 $
Last Close Price 53,02 $
Spread / Highest target 7,51%
Spread / Average Target -4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.13.73%4 138
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.99.06%30 793
XP INC.28.22%27 253
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD4.60%23 148
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.59%15 990
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.74%14 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group