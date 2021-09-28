Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBKR   US45841N1072

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interactive Brokers : U.S. futures regulator fines Interactive Brokers $1.75 mln

09/28/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. futures regulator said on Tuesday online brokerage Interactive Brokers LLC had agreed to pay a penalty of $1.75 million to settle charges over its failure to "adequately" prepare its electronic trading system before last year's historic oil plunge.

The problem was discovered on April 20 last year when negative oil futures prices were not displayed to customers, who were also unable to place limit orders to buy or sell, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

The regulator also said it had reduced the penalty due to "substantial cooperation and systems remediation" by Interactive Brokers.

"This enforcement action demonstrates that the CFTC will hold registrants responsible for their handling of customer accounts," Acting Director of Enforcement Vincent McGonagle said in a statement.

On April 20, U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a collapse in oil demand as the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the global economy.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
05:30pINTERACTIVE BROKERS : U.S. futures regulator fines Interactive Brokers $1.75 mln
RE
09/27INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/24INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Cecelia Zhong Joins Interactive Brokers as Executive Director Septem..
PU
09/23INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/22INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Cecelia Zhong Joins Interactive Brokers as Executive Director
BU
09/22Cecelia Zhong Joins Interactive Brokers as Executive Director
CI
09/21INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/17INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/15INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
09/13INSIDER SELL : Interactive Brokers Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 765 M - -
Net income 2021 332 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 6 447 M 6 447 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 429
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 65,69 $
Average target price 79,60 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.7.83%6 447
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.32.77%52 726
XP INC.9.60%24 308
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.35.87%22 837
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.70%22 725
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED35.34%15 356