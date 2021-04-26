Interactive Brokers : Welcomes Michael McClain and Announces the Retirement of Andrew Naughton

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, is excited to announce that Michael McClain has joined as Director of Client Operations, North America. Reporting directly to CEO Milan Galik, Michael is based in IBKR’s Chicago office. In this new role, Michael will be focused on the end-to-end strategy for scaling our client services to support the brisk expansion of our business into the future.

Michael is taking over the responsibilities of Andy Naughton, who is retiring. Over his 15-year career at IBKR, Andy has been instrumental in building up our Client Operations capabilities during a period of dynamic expansion. We are grateful for his important contributions to the business, for his tireless devotion to our mission, and for his friendship. We wish Andy well in his retirement.

“We are very fortunate to have someone as capable as Mike assume Andy’s vast range of responsibilities,” said Milan Galik, Interactive Brokers CEO. “Mike is eager to take on the challenge of enhancing our service during a period of explosive growth in a client base ranging from active and professional traders to the casual investors who understand the importance of high quality trade execution and low margin rates.”

Before joining IBKR, Michael was the Managing Director and General Manager of Equities Clearing Business for the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), specializing in post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. He was directly responsible for the day-to-day management of equity clearing activities for trades executed on the major U.S. exchanges and other equity trading venues. Prior to that, he had a 15-year tenure at the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, where he held multiple positions. Michael earned an MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management and a BA in Information Systems Management from Lewis University.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

