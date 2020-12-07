Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.    IBKR

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Interactive Brokers says expects "prompt recovery" from outage

12/07/2020 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Retail brokerage Interactive Brokers Group Inc said on Monday it experienced "a significant failure" in a data storage system that left its users unable to use its trading platform, but that it expects a "prompt recovery."

The outage was the latest in a string of glitches among retail brokerages in the past year as trading volumes have surged on the back of rising markets after a sharp downturn at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize the dislocation this has caused to our clients, and express our apologies," Interactive Brokers said in a statement.

The brokerage said it had asked the vendor of the system that went down for analysis and recovery and that independently, it was rerouting to its backup recovery centers.

"Based on the current situation, we expect a prompt recovery, and will of course, keep interested parties informed in a timely manner."

Shares of the company were down 2% at $53.96 in early trading.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2020
All news about INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
12/04INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Acquiring Folio Investments Retail Brokerage Business from..
BU
12/02INTERACTIVE BROKERS : to Present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conferen..
PU
12/02INTERACTIVE BROKERS : to Present at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conferen..
BU
12/01INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information ..
BU
11/30INTERACTIVE BROKERS : IB LLC and IBG LLC S&P Rating Update - November 2020
PU
11/30INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09INTERACTIVE BROKERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
11/03INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
11/02INTERACTIVE BROKERS : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information ..
BU
10/30INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 146 M - -
Net income 2020 170 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 4 999 M 4 999 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 923
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,00 $
Last Close Price 55,07 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.18.13%4 999
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.115.80%37 404
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD2.16%23 543
XP INC.-0.16%21 222
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.12.46%17 905
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.10.02%15 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ